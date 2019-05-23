Taro Provides Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2019

by businesswireindia.com

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) (“Taro” or the “Company”) today provided unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.

Quarter ended March 31, 2019 Highlights ─ compared to March 31, 2018

Net sales of $179.9 million increased $4.7 million, mainly driven by a 4.1% increase in overall volumes.

Gross profit of $119.5 million (66.4% of net sales compared to 67.9%) increased $0.6 million.

Research and development (R&D) expenses of $20.5 million remained in line with prior year.

Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $23.3 million decreased $0.5 million.

Operating income of $75.4 million (41.9% of net sales compared to 42.7%) increased $0.6 million.

Interest and other financial income increased $2.3 million to $8.2 million.

Foreign Exchange (FX) expense of $9.4 million compared to income of $16.0 million – an unfavorable impact of $25.4 million, principally the result of the weakening of the U.S. dollar vs. the Canadian dollar. The FX impact is mainly balance sheet driven.

Tax expense of $15.6 million increased $5.0 million; with the effective tax rate of 21.1% compared to 11.0%.

Net income attributable to Taro was $58.4 million compared to $86.3 million, a $27.9 million decrease, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $1.52 compared to $2.17.



Year ended March 31, 2019 Highlights ─ compared to March 31, 2018

Net sales of $669.9 million increased $8.0 million, mainly driven by a 7.5% increase in overall volumes.

Gross profit of $445.7 million (66.5% of net sales compared to 70.0%) decreased $17.8 million.

R&D expenses of $63.2 million decreased $7.2 million, principally due to the continuous evaluation of our portfolio and adjusting for viable development of products.

SG&A of $90.0 million increased $1.8 million.

Operating income of $296.2 million (44.2% of net sales compared to 45.8%) decreased $6.8 million.

Interest and other financial income increased $13.6 million to $33.5 million.

FX income of $25.3 million compared to FX expense of $32.5 million – a favorable impact of $57.8 million, principally the result of the strengthening of the U.S. dollar vs. the Canadian dollar. The FX impact is mainly balance sheet driven.

Tax expense of $74.7 million decreased $7.2 million; with the effective tax rate of 20.9% compared to 28.0%. During the third quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a $38.0 million expense for the impact of the re-measurement of the Company's estimated net deferred tax asset, as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Excluding the impact from the one-time re-measurement, the tax expense would have been $44.0 million with an effective tax rate of 15.0%.

Net income attributable to Taro was $281.8 million compared to $211.2 million, a $70.6 million increase, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $7.23 compared to $5.26. Excluding the impact of the one-time tax re-measurement, prior year net income attributable to Taro would have been $248.0 million, or diluted earnings per share of $6.18.



Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

Cash flow provided by operations for the year ended March 31, 2019 was $323.7, similar to the year ended March 31, 2018.

As of March 31, 2019, cash, including short-term bank deposits and marketable securities (both short and long-term) decreased $294.6 million to $1.4 billion from March 31, 2018. The decrease reflects the impact from the $500.0 million special dividend paid in December 2018 and the $88.8 million impact from the completion of the Company’s share repurchase program.



Mr. Uday Baldota, Taro’s CEO stated, “Despite the challenging market conditions we face due primarily to the continuing pricing pressure, our team has delivered a good performance. With a clearly defined strategy, we are shaping our business and product portfolio with internal and inorganic developments. This effort is aimed at doing more for patients and staying relevant for our customers.”

FDA Approvals and Filings

The Company recently received approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for five Abbreviated New Drug Applications (“ANDAs”): Minoxidil Topical Aerosol, 5% (for women); Clobazam Oral Suspension, 2.5 mg/mL; Naftifine Hydrochloride Gel USP, 2%; Dapsone Tablets USP, 25 mg and 100 mg and Deferiprone Tablets 500mg. The Company currently has a total of twenty-six ANDAs awaiting FDA approval, including eight tentative approvals.

Earnings Call(8:00 am ET, May 23, 2019)

As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings call at 8:00 am ET on Thursday, May 23, 2019, where senior management will discuss the Company’s performance and answer questions from participants. This call will be accessible through an audio dial-in and a web-cast. Audio conference participants can dial-in on the numbers below:

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +1 (844) 421-0601 ID: 8698095

Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 (716) 247-5800 ID: 8698095

Web-cast: More details are provided on our website, www.taro.com



To participate in the audio call, please dial the numbers provided above five to ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The operator will provide instructions on asking questions before the call. The transcript of the event will be available on the Company’s website at www.taro.com. An audio playback will be available for ten (10) days following the call.

The Company cautions that the foregoing financial information is unaudited and could be subject to change.

************************

About Taro

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the same basis as the annual consolidated financial statements and, in the opinion of management, reflect all adjustments necessary to present fairly the financial condition and results of operations of the Company.The unaudited consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, as filed with the SEC.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that do not describe historical facts or that refer or relate to events or circumstances the Company “estimates,” “believes,” or “expects” to happen or similar language, and statements with respect to the Company’s financial performance, availability of financial information, and estimates of financial results and information for fiscal year 2019.Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements to be based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained.Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general domestic and international economic conditions, industry and market conditions, changes in the Company's financial position, litigation brought by any party in any court in Israel, the United States, or any country in which Taro operates, regulatory and legislative actions in the countries in which Taro operates, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports, including its Annual Reports on Form 20-F.Forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made.The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

**Financial Tables Follow**

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data) Quarter Ended Year Ended March 31, March 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Sales, net $ 179,921 $ 175,216 $ 669,893 $ 661,913 Cost of sales 60,384 56,287 224,169 198,405 Gross profit 119,537 118,929 445,724 463,508 Operating Expenses: Research and development 20,512 20,308 63,238 70,418 Selling, marketing, general and administrative 23,321 23,775 89,971 88,196 Settlements and loss contingencies 322 24 (3,678) 1,884 Operating income 75,382 74,822 296,193 303,010 Financial (income) expense, net: Interest and other financial income (8,241) (5,894) (33,542) (19,934) Foreign exchange expense (income) 9,397 (16,041) (25,309) 32,465 Other (loss) gain, net (100) 458 1,810 1,889 Income before income taxes 74,126 97,215 356,854 292,368 Tax expense 15,649 10,691 74,732 81,954 Income from continuing operations 58,477 86,524 282,122 210,414 Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to Taro — (96) — (335) Net income 58,477 86,428 282,122 210,079 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 42 141 345 (1,071) Net income attributable to Taro $ 58,435 $ 86,287 $ 281,777 $ 211,150 Net income per ordinary share from continuing operations attributable to Taro: Basic and Diluted $ 1.52 $ 2.17 $ 7.23 $ 5.27 Net loss per ordinary share from discontinued operations attributable to Taro: Basic and Diluted $ — $ (0.00) * $ — $ (0.01) Net income per ordinary share attributable to Taro: Basic and Diluted $ 1.52 $ 2.17 $ 7.23 $ 5.26 Weighted-average number of shares used to compute net income per share: Basic and Diluted 38,548,516 39,729,942 38,990,058 40,155,087 * Amount is less than $0.01 May not foot due to rounding.

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) March 31, March 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 567,451 $ 576,611 Short-term and current maturities of long-term bank deposits — 296,188 Marketable securities 481,883 549,821 Accounts receivable and other: Trade, net 237,945 206,455 Corporate tax receivable 25,969 100,380 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 21,393 22,585 Inventories 148,079 144,595 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,482,720 1,896,635 Long-term deposits and marketable securities 304,322 225,639 Property, plant and equipment, net 206,242 193,727 Deferred income taxes 110,974 87,257 Other assets 31,068 29,952 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,135,326 $ 2,433,210 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 35,060 $ 25,697 Other current liabilities 181,761 190,059 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 216,821 215,756 Deferred taxes and other long-term liabilities 7,383 7,055 TOTAL LIABILITIES 224,204 222,811 Taro shareholders' equity 1,905,536 2,205,158 Non-controlling interest 5,586 5,241 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,135,326 $ 2,433,210

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) Year Ended March 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) (audited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 282,122 $ 210,079 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,597 16,496 Realized loss on sale of marketable securities and long-lived assets 27 275 Change in derivative instruments, net 3,115 (893) Effect of change in exchange rate on inter-company balances, marketable securities and bank deposits (29,533) 34,970 Deferred income taxes, net 12,262 56,007 Increase in trade receivables, net (32,088) (2,297) Increase in inventories, net (5,515) (1,978) Decrease in other receivables, income tax receivable, prepaid expenses and other 74,256 12,644 Increase (decrease) in trade, income tax, accrued expenses, and other payables 529 (936) Income from marketable securities, net (63) (678) Net cash provided by operating activities 323,709 323,689 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of plant, property & equipment, net (27,018) (26,886) Investment in other intangible assets (3,666) (2,650) Proceeds from short-term bank deposits, net 225,503 161,032 Proceeds from long-term deposits and other assets 70,685 396,281 Investment in marketable securities, net (8,368) (770,490) Proceeds from the sale of long-lived assets — 1,075 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 257,136 (241,638) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of treasury stock (88,849) (106,986) Dividends paid (500,000) — Net cash used in financing activities (588,849) (106,986) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,156) 1,147 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (9,160) (23,788) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 576,611 600,399 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 567,451 $ 576,611 Cash Paid during the year for: Income taxes $ 71,096 $ 55,051 Cash Received during the year for: Income taxes $ 69,436 $ 36,668 Non-cash investing transactions: Purchase of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable $ 4,740 $ 2,281 Non-cash financing transactions: Purchase of treasury stock $ — $ 4,348 Purchase of marketable securities $ 2,003 $ 3,491

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005882/en/

Source: Businesswire