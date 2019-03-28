Tata Motors Partners With Valvoline Cummins in India for Passenger Vehicle Lubricants

by businesswireindia.com

Valvoline Cummins Private Limited (VCPL), and Tata Motors announced today the launch of their co-branded lubricants for the passenger cars segment. These lubricants will be branded as Tata Motors Genuine Oil and will be available for all Tata Motors cars in the retail market.The launch of this co-branded lubricant was attended byMr. Sandeep Kalia – Valvoline Cummins CEO, Mr. SK Mukherjee – Chief Technical Officer VCPL, Mr. Jitesh Mehta – Director Retail Sales & Marketing, and Mr. Rupesh Kushwaha – VP OEM partnerships VCPL., “Customer centricity remains the driving force for us at Tata Motors and we are continuously striving to provide a satisfying post purchase experience for our customers. We are pleased to partner with VCPL in developing an exclusive range of lubricants for our passenger vehicles, which will help our cars deliver superior performance for a substantial period of time. With this new range of oils, we are dedicated towards providing the best lubricant technology expertise and support in today’s competitive marketplace.”, “We are honored to partner and work closely with an automotive giant like Tata Motors. Valvoline has had a long history of partnering with key automotive companies to bring innovative premium lubricants to market, and this milestone represents the success of our business model in India. This partnership will be a true testimony to Valvoline’s world-class products, and we are looking forward to providing superior quality and aftermarket product support to Tata Motors customers through our partnership.”Source: Businesswire