Tata Starbucks and Penguin Random House India Collaborate to Launch a Unique Coffee Themed Novel

In a one of a kind partnership to launch bestselling author Harish Bhat’s new book 'An Extreme Love of Coffee', Penguin Random House India collaborates with Tata Starbucks. Celebrating the beautiful beverage that excites and sustains millions of Indians, young and old, for the first time ever in India, several outlets of TATA Starbucks across the country will be retailing this unique novel entirely inspired by the romance of Indian coffee.The book takes readers on an exciting journey from the coffee plantations of Coorg to graveyards in Japan, in a search for treasure, which is at the heart of this fast-paced adventure story. Interestingly, the story unfolds at a Starbucks store, and then moves to many other fascinating locations, as it celebrates true love for coffee. Published by Penguin Random House India, this title is currently available throughout the country.“An Extreme Love of Coffee” is Harish Bhat’s debut novel. He has earlier authored the bestselling book “Tata Log”. “Anyone who loves coffee will love this unique story, which brings alive magic in your steaming cup of coffee. Through the pages of this novel, you will enjoy so many interesting and varied flavours of Indian coffee, and I am sure you will be enchanted by all of them. You will join a young couple, Rahul and Neha, in their search for secret treasure, accompanied by a friendly coffee ghost and pursued by sword-bearing strangers. This novel is all about discovery of coffee, adventure, travel and a streak of romance. Everyone will enjoy this coffee-drenched story!” saidwhile talking about his book.Customers around the world come to Starbucks for coffee, stay for the inviting warmth and return for the very human connection. With this partnership, book lovers visiting Tata Starbucks stores in India will have the exclusive opportunity to preview a chapter of “An Extreme Love Of Coffee”, while they enjoy Starbucks` unique Third Place Experience. A chapter of the book can be downloaded by logging onto the Wi-Fi at Starbucks stores. The novel will also shortly be available for sale at select Tata Starbucks stores in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. In addition, Penguin and Starbucks will soon be organizing coffee and conversation book readings with Harish Bhat, where the author will visit Starbucks stores to talk about the book, passion for coffee, reading and writing.“Since the opening of our first Starbucks store in India back in 2012, our experience has been nothing short of extraordinary. We are proud of India’s rich coffee heritage and this novel captures that essence beautifully. We are passionate about delivering the highest quality coffeehouse experience to our customers and believe that every ‘moment’ is a moment of connection and recognition. Through this promotion with Penguin, we want to provide the ideal Third Place experience to our customers; one which goes beyond coffee, food or the service our passionate partners provide, to offer the perfect setting where the iconic combination of coffee and books come to life. We are extremely happy to celebrate the launch of “An Extreme Love of Coffee” across our select stores and are looking forward to its reception by our customers,” said, adds – “At Penguin Random House India, we constantly endeavour to push the boundaries and be creative with our publishing. So, when Harish Bhat shared with me that he is writing his first book of fiction and a novel based entirely on coffee, I was excited. And when Starbucks came on board to collaborate with us on the launch of this book, I couldn’t have been happier. This is a perfect example of synergy between two global brands and one of our bestselling authors to reach out to a wide audience and spread the love of books and coffee. I am delighted at the opportunity, and would like to thank Starbucks and Harish Bhat for their support. I am sure that every book lover will enjoy this beautiful novel.”