11 Nov 2019, Edition - 1581, Monday
Teacher’s Golden Thistle Awards 2019 Jury Is Out

by businesswireindia.com

November 11, 2019

Business Wire India

The Teacher’s Golden Thistle Awards, the iconic awards platform that has celebrated the spirit of achievement for the past two decades, recently witnessed its first milestone in 2019 – the jury meeting.
 
Since its inception in 2001, the Teacher's Awards have been highly revered with an illustrious list of winners over the years – genuine achievers with rare and exemplary achievements in their respective fields. In 2019, four achievers, one each from Business, Sports, Entertainment and Culture (Culinary Excellence) will be adjudicated winners. There will also be three direct nomination awards covering Growing for Good (Social Responsibility), Forever Genuine (Life Time Achievement) and Teacher’s GQ Most Stylish Award.
 
To ensure a transparent and rigorous audited process, Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) has been appointed as the Process Validator. The awards process was officially initiated with a jury meeting in Mumbai. The Jury comprising of Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor, dance Icon Geeta Chandran, cricketing legends Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Harbhajan Singh, legendary Masterchef Manjeet Gill (of Bukhara fame) and Restaurateur-Chef Farrokh Khambata, Business Leaders D. Shivakumar, Group Executive President – Corporate Strategy and Business, Aditya Birla Group, Nimesh Shah, Managing Director and CEO – ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd, and Sabbas Joseph – Founder and CEO, Wizcraft, met to discuss, debate and short-list the nominees for each of the award categories.
 
The Teacher’s Golden Thistle Awards winners will be announced on 16th November at ITC Maratha, Mumbai at a glittering awards ceremony attended by current nominees from across categories, business leaders, past jury members, winners and other prominent personalities. Source: Businesswire

