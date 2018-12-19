Tech Data Signs Distribution Agreement with Fujitsu in India

Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Fujitsu India Pvt. Ltd., a member of the Fujitsu1 Group, a leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company and part of Fujitsu EMEIA2. The agreement will see Tech Data distribute the entire Fujitsu India’s portfolio of IT products, solutions and related services to their valued customers in India.

Sundaresan Kanappan, Vice President and country General Manager, India, at Tech Data

“This distribution agreement with Fujitsu enables Tech Data to offer Fujitsu India’s complete portfolio of end-to-end solutions to our Indian customers,” said Sundaresan Kanappan, Vice President and country General Manager, India, at Tech Data. “Our best-in-class technical capabilities and strong distribution network will help expand Fujitsu’s reach and penetration in the local market.”

“We are pleased to announce our association with Tech Data and this partnership is important to Fujitsu’s distribution portfolio. Tech Data’s leadership, excellence in marketing and sales of IT solutions will help us to expand the market for our products,” said Mehul Doshi, Head of Product Business at Fujitsu India. "We look forward to a strong partnership with Tech Data and a steady market growth for our products, services and solutions in India. Fujitsu will provide a selection of interesting options in the field of private, public and hybrid cloud, hyper-converged solutions, integrated systems for backup and archiving along with our comprehensive range of products and solutions.”

About Fujitsu: Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries.

For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

About Fujitsu EMEIA: Fujitsu promotes a Human Centric Intelligent Society, in which innovation is driven by the integration of people, information and infrastructure. In the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa region (EMEIA), our 27,000-strong workforce is committed to Digital Co-creation, blending business expertise with digital technology and creating new value with ecosystem partners and customers.

For more information, please visit www.fujitsu.com/fts/about.

Read more about Fujitsu SELECT Partner Program: www.fujitsu.com/fts/microsites/spp/index.html

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 83 on the Fortune 500®

To find out more, please visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.