26 Jun 2018, Edition - 1078, Tuesday

TechnipFMC India CSR Initiative Seed of Hope Wins Special Recognition From UN Global Compact Network India (GCNI)

by businesswireindia.com

June 25, 2018

Business Wire India

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) has received a special recognition award for their flagship community development initiative in India, ‘Seed of Hope’, at the 13th National Convention 2018 held by Global Compact Network India on 8th June 2018 at Shangri-La, Bengaluru.
 
Over 65 entities from private sector, public sector, NGOs and academic institutes contested in the Case Study Competition to demonstrate Innovative Practices on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The shortlisted ones presented to the eminent jury panel, followed by Q&A round.
 
TechnipFMC has been recognized by the jury panel as a responsible corporate citizen in private sector for their integrated village development project at Suva Village in Dahej, Gujarat under the aegis of their flagship CSR program – Seed of Hope. The project was initiated in late 2016 with an aim to improve the quality of life of the villagers of Suva in alignment with the UN SDGs framework:
  • enhancing the quality of education
  • improving access to healthcare
  • promoting skill development
  • empowering women with livelihood opportunities
  • emphasizing environmental sustainability like promoting clean energy, hygiene, sanitation and improving biodiversity
On receiving the award, Swayantani Ghosh, India Communications & CSR Head, TechnipFMC India thanked the jury panel saying, “The recognition is indeed motivating for us to continue our contribution to economic development, thereby improving the quality of life of the local community wherever we operate. Our approach to sustainability goes beyond acting responsibly and is focused on three thematic areas: supporting communities, advancing gender diversity and respecting the environment.” Source: Businesswire

