TestingXperts Wins Service Provider of the Year Award at the GSA Global Sourcing Awards 2018

TestingXperts is pleased to announce that it has won the ‘Service Provider of the Year’
award at the GSA Global Sourcing Awards 2018. This prestigious award is a result of TestingXperts’ continuous effort of delivering the best services to its clients and incorporating innovation in their strategic plans. The GSA Global Sourcing Awards ceremony held on October 3, 2018 in Cape Town’s International Convention Centre, South Africa, brought together 400+ global industry leaders, representing C-suite buyers, leading outsourcing service providers, advisors and more.
The GSA Global Sourcing Awards recognise organisations that constantly deliver results in the outsourcing industry, despite the unprecedented disruption at a global level. The attendee pool at the awards comprised of 50 percent buy-side representatives, 25 percent large corporates and 25 percent mid-tier enterprises.
TestingXperts had the opportunity to compete with the blue chip companies and emerge as the winner. The GSA Global Sourcing Awards judging committee evaluated each finalist based on the five key parameters: Strategy, Partnership Approach, Best Practice and Governance, Benefits, and Innovation. TestingXperts has always been at the forefront of innovation and proved it by winning this prestigious award.
“TestingXperts is honoured to receive Service Provider of the Year Award from Global Sourcing Association. We are extremely proud of this achievement and absolutely thrilled to win this award. We will continue to delight our customers and keep raising the bar in years to come,” said Manish Gupta
, CEO of TestingXperts.
