10 Jan 2019, Edition - 1276, Thursday
Thank You India Says Prudent Corporate as It Crosses an AUM of Rs. 20,000 Cr

by businesswireindia.com

January 10, 2019

Business Wire India
Prudent Corporate, India’s fastest growing Wealth Management Group today said that it has crossed an AUM (Assets Under Management) of Rs. 20,000 Cr.

Sanjay Shah, Chairman & MD, Prudent Group said, “This is yet another historical milestone for us at Prudent Group and we would like to thank all our 6.5 lac+ clients & 13,500+ Partners for giving us the opportunity to serve them. We remain committed to providing top of the line Financial Advisory and Wealth Management solutions. With continuous expansion of our branch and partner network, we are ready to catch the next wave of growth in Indian Personal and Corporate investment space. We expect to grow our AUM from 20,000 Cr to 30,000 Cr by 2020."

Shirish Patel, CEO & Director, Prudent Group said, “It took us 16 years to reach an AUM of Rs. 10,000 Cr., but in less than 2 years we doubled it to Rs. 20,000 Cr. This is a phenomenal growth and proud moment for us. In last 12 months, we added 5100+ Partners, 1,60,000+ investors, 2,60,000+ SIPs and 20 more branches. Our success comes largely through our Partner Network, our Online Investment Platforms and our dedicated Team.”

He added, “Technology has always been an important driver for us. We keep on investing in IT to excel in this digital age. Besides offering future-ready investment platforms, we recently introduced FUNDZBOT, a chat and investment facility to cater to millennial investors.”

Take a look at tribute video from Team Prudent here.
Source: Businesswire

