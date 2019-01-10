The Spartan Poker’s India Online Poker Championship 2019 to Feature Skoda Octavia and Grand Prizes Galore

by businesswireindia.com

The Spartan Poker, India’s leading digital poker gaming platform, has got the year off to a flying start, delighting all poker aficionados, with the announcement of its marquee tournament series—the India Online Poker Championship (IOPC). Looking at the growing demand of the online Poker industry and the success of previous editions, the January 2019 edition is all set to be the biggest and grandest ever edition till date. When we talk about the mammoth scale of the tournament with regards to the moolah, the guaranteed prize-pool has undergone a substantial increase from INR 7 Crores (July 2018) to over INR 8.5 Crores. It’s going to be a true test of skill, with the best poker players from the country contesting for grand prizes over the 10-day online tournament series, which will have a total of 55 tournaments from 11-20 January 2019.Positioning itself as the biggest online tournament series held till date, the IOPC is one of the most illustrious offerings by The Spartan Poker. Banking on the grand scale as well as the skill set of its participants, the tournament aims to reach new heights in terms of reaching out to each and every region of India and creating a buzz like never before.Tournaments of IOPC’s scale come with the most exclusive and luxurious prizes one could possibly stand to win. All eyes shall be on the grand prize with a Skoda Octavia, a luxury Sedan, being up for grabs. The Main Event and The Millionaire tournaments will be the biggest attractions of the gala, with both events offering participants the chance to waltz their way to the bank when they win humongous amounts. In addition to these extravagant prizes, The Spartan Poker will be attracting avid Poker buffs with the IOPC leaderboard prize of 30 Lakhs!Speaking about the IOPC tournament, Poker Badshah, Amin Rozani, Co-Founder & MD of The Spartan Poker said, “We have received overwhelming adulation from poker players across the country and it is this response that encouraged us to support them by hosting a tournament series on such a grand scale. With the best poker players displaying their prowess on the table over the course of the coming weeks, we hope that the IOPC grows and we host more such successful editions in the coming future.”Source: Businesswire