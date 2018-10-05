The State Gears up to Host Industry Leaders and Policy Makers at the Destination Uttarakhand: Investors Summit 2018

by businesswireindia.com

Today, Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, announced that MoUs worth Rs. 70,000 Crore have been signed across diverse sectors, in the run-up to the ‘Destination Uttarakhand: Investors Summit 2018’, scheduled for 7 and 8 October at Dehradun. The Chief Minister said that the state is geared up for the summit and all the necessary arrangements have been made to host national as well as international dignitaries and delegates.The Uttarakhand's maiden investors’ summit will witness participation from leading industries like Reliance Industries, Amul, Azure Power, ITC, Patanjali, Lockheed Martin, JSW Group, Walmart, Dalmia Group among many other leading organizations.The government of Uttarakhand has received investment proposals in diverse sectors that include proposals worth Rs. 27,000 Crore for Solar Power Industry, Rs. 14,000 Crore for Health & Wellness Sector, Rs. 11,000 Crore for the Manufacturing Sector, Rs. 13,000 Crore for the Tourism Sector, Rs. 5,500 Crore for the IT industry, and Rs. 5,000 Crore in the Food Processing sector.Speaking to the media,said, “We are happy to announce that all the necessary arrangements for the summit have been made and we are ready to host our maiden investor summit. In the run-up to the summit, we organized several mini conclaves within the state, five roadshows across the country, in addition to meeting investors in Singapore and Thailand. We are happy to share that we will see participation from across the globe with countries like Japan, Czech Republic, Argentina, Mauritius, Serbia and Nepal participating in the summit. The event will be inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi on the 7and the summit will be concluded in the presence of Hon’ble Home Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh.Earlier in the week, ten sectoral policies were unveiled by Hon’ble Chief Minister, which are aimed at garnering investments and providing long-term employment for the residents of the state. The government of Uttarakhand officials will be organizing various B2G meeting on the sidelines of the summit to highlight various investment opportunities for national and international investors.Source: Businesswire