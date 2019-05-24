The Style Project Reveals Sonam K Ahuja’s ‘Pleasure Obsessions – 2019’

The latest episode of the Style Project gave pleasure seekers a trend report guiding them to style with pleasure. The fierce style icon Sonam K Ahuja swears by five bold trends that she truly believes will assist any fashionista in making a pleasurable style statement. In association with the Premium Belgian chocolate ice-cream brand, Magnum – the all new web-series ‘The Style-Project’, starring Global style icon, Sonam K Ahuja showcases all that goes behind the making of a style diva.

Sonam Kapoor – The Style Project MagnumXSonam

The episode captures five trends, that are simple and impactful for one’s style journey. “The Style Project is essentially my bible to pleasure seekers and fashionistas where I reveal some of my favorite Pleasure obsessions of 2019 with Magnum ice cream. This will surely inspire audiences to take style and pleasure seriously. In today’s fast paced world full of responsibilities, sometimes it’s important to let go and indulge in a bit of spontaneity. Style has always been a platform for expression and whether it's couture or casual, adding a personal touch to your style never fails to wow!” said Sonam K Ahuja.

Pleasure Trends 2019

Mix & Match

It’s all about mix and match – Houndstooth and stripes, shimmery eyes with a bold lip. Sonam believes a healthy mix and match will do the trick just like a bit chocolate does to vanilla. For Sonam, it was the character Millie in the film Khoobsurat, that was all about making a statement on unconventional style choices. It was the ultimate clash of colours, prints and styles that makes the cut for this one!

Time for Texture

A play of textures makes a statement to any look. A little lace, A little Lame’ adds a bite to your look. Just like the newly launched Magnum Hazelnut, which is crunchy, caramelized and deliciously sinful. Playing with texture gives the look a certain depth and edge.

Go Bold with Gold

It’s a trend Sonam swears by with one her most memorable Gold moments being the gold Eli Saab gown at Cannes 2017. Gold has always meant instant glam, whether its gold embossed eye makeup or gold specked lips, in order to Go Bold, you have got to Go Gold.