26 Jul 2018, Edition - 1108, Thursday

Toshiba Launches Adapter for Unidirectional Optical Modules for Short Distance Data Transmission

by businesswireindia.com

July 26, 2018

Business Wire India

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched “TOCA1300,” an adapter for unidirectional optical modules[1]. Mass production shipments start today.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005296/en/

 
Toshiba: An adapter "TOCA1300" for unidirectional optical modules for short distance data transmissi ...

Toshiba: An adapter "TOCA1300" for unidirectional optical modules for short distance data transmission. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new product is an adapter for unidirectional optical modules that connects a fiber optic transmitting module and a fiber optic receiving module to transmit data for a short distance. TOCA1300 can substitute for optical fiber where there is demand for a longer insulation distance than with a photocoupler and for a shorter transmission distance than with optical fiber cable. The adapter allows optical transmission when combined with Toshiba fiber couplers[2].

 

Notes:
[1] TOCA1300 is not certified to meet any safety standards. Customers may need to carry out evaluation and apply for certification to the appropriate authority.
[2] When combined with the TOTX1350(F) fiber optic transmitting module and either the TORX1350A(F) or TORX1355(F) fiber optic receiving module.

 

Applications

 

Industrial equipment (power storage systems, high voltage inverters, etc.)

 

Features

 
  • Secures a longer creepage distance than a photocoupler.
  • Use for transmission distances shorter than with optical fiber.
  • Can be used with the TOTX1350(F) fiber optic transmitting module and either the TORX1350A(F) or TORX1355(F) fiber optic receiving module.
 

Main Specifications

(@Ta=25 ℃)
Part

number

  

Insertion
Force[3]

 

(N)

  

Withdrawal
Force[3]

 

(N)

   Applicable optical modules

part number
     

Fiber Optic
transmitting

  

Fiber Optic
receiving
TOCA1300  

min

   max   min   max   TOTX1350(F)   TORX1350A(F)、

TORX1355(F)
    39.2   5.9   39.2    
 

Note:
[3] When using TOTX1350(F), initial value.

 

Customer Inquiries:
Optoelectronic Device Sales & Marketing Dept.
Tel: +81-3-3457-3431
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

 

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

 

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

 

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

 

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

 

 

 

 
MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005296/en/
Source: Businesswire

