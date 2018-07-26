Toshiba Launches Adapter for Unidirectional Optical Modules for Short Distance Data Transmission

by businesswireindia.com

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched “TOCA1300,” an adapter for unidirectional optical modules[1]. Mass production shipments start today.

The new product is an adapter for unidirectional optical modules that connects a fiber optic transmitting module and a fiber optic receiving module to transmit data for a short distance. TOCA1300 can substitute for optical fiber where there is demand for a longer insulation distance than with a photocoupler and for a shorter transmission distance than with optical fiber cable. The adapter allows optical transmission when combined with Toshiba fiber couplers[2].

Notes:

[1] TOCA1300 is not certified to meet any safety standards. Customers may need to carry out evaluation and apply for certification to the appropriate authority.

[2] When combined with the TOTX1350(F) fiber optic transmitting module and either the TORX1350A(F) or TORX1355(F) fiber optic receiving module.

Applications

Industrial equipment (power storage systems, high voltage inverters, etc.)

Features

Secures a longer creepage distance than a photocoupler.

Use for transmission distances shorter than with optical fiber.

Can be used with the TOTX1350(F) fiber optic transmitting module and either the TORX1350A(F) or TORX1355(F) fiber optic receiving module.

Main Specifications (@T a =25 ℃) Part number Insertion

Force[3] (N) Withdrawal

Force[3] (N) Applicable optical modules part number Fiber Optic

transmitting Fiber Optic

receiving TOCA1300 min max min max TOTX1350(F) TORX1350A(F)、 TORX1355(F) – 39.2 5.9 39.2

Note:

[3] When using TOTX1350(F), initial value.

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

