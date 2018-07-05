Toshiba Machine Consolidates Two Subsidiaries in India

by businesswireindia.com

Toshiba Machine (TOKYO:6104) consolidates the management of its two subsidiaries located in India, TOSHIBA MACHINE (INDIA) PVT. LTD. and TOSHIBA MACHINE (CHENNAI) PRIVATE LIMITED in order to enhance the presence of its products in Indian market.

Toshiba Machine (India) Pvt. Ltd. was established in New Delhi in 2006 and it has been engaged in sales and services of injection molding machines and die-casting machines.

Toshiba Machine (Chennai) Private Limited was founded as a Toshiba Machine’s subsidiary after acquiring all shares of L&T Plastics Machinery Limited in September 2012 that used to be a L&T Group company in India and it has been making contributions to the increase of Toshiba Machine Group’s share of injection molding machine in Indian market.

Chairman Katsuo Ito of the new company expresses his aspiration saying, “In market in India where high growth of economy is expected in coming years, we would like to remarkably increase our presence in the market. To achieve this, we must combine “wide range of techniques and know-how” of Toshiba Machine as a comprehensive machine manufacturer with “a strong local network in India and proposal skills” possessed by Toshiba Machine (Chennai) Private Limited, as well as accelerating the penetration of Toshiba Machine Group products into Indian market. In addition, we will maximize the Group synergy by capitalizing on Toshiba Machine (Chennai) Private Limited in the aspect of product development as well.”

Toshiba Machine (Chennai) Private Limited, as a surviving company, has currently sales offices in 18 locations within India, so that we will accelerate introduction of our products into Indian market, including die-casting machines and machine tools manufactured in Japan in addition to injection molding machines that are traditionally manufactured locally in India.

