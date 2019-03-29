Toshiba’s Arm® Cortex®-M4-based Microcontrollers with Built-in Timers and Communication Channels Achieve High-Speed Data Processing

March 29, 2019
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has added the M4G Group (1) to its TXZ™ Family of Arm® Cortex®-M-based microcontrollers for office automation (OA) equipment, audio-visual (AV) equipment, and industrial equipment. Mass-production will start with selected products and then expanded.
The M4G Group (1) is based on the Arm Cortex-M4 core with FPU. It incorporates high-performance analog circuits, a wide range of timers and communication channels, and is available in a rich lineup of packages, from 100 to 177 pins, with onboard flash memory ranging from 512KB to 1536KB. Operating frequency is up to 160MHz.
In addition to high-precision analog circuits that include a 12-bit AD converter (up to 24 channels) with a 1.0μs conversion speed, and an 8-bit DA converter (2 channels), the M4G Group (1) incorporates two DMA controllers: a high-speed DMA controller and a multi-function DMA controller. Both realize low power consumption and advanced functions, while incorporating highly versatile peripheral circuits, such as serial memory interface (SMIF), UART, I2C, TSPI, and timers, and support for large-scale systems.
The AD converter allow selection of two sampling periods with arbitrary channels, contributing to a reduction of impedance adjustment parts in large-scale systems that require multiple sensors. A built-in interlinking function for timers, UART, and TSPI, and an interval sensor detection circuit (ISD), contribute to reduced loads in software processing.
Toshiba plans to release groups of microcontrollers for communication control in high-speed data processing, and devices equipped with high-precision analog circuits for control of low- to medium-speed motors. The company continues to expand the TXZ family to meet the needs of the motor control and global sensing market.
|
|Product series
|TXZ4 Series
|Product group
|M4G Group (1)
|CPU core
|Arm Cortex-M4
|Maximum operating frequency
|160MHz
|Internal oscillator
|10MHz(±1%) *1
|Built-in memory
|Flash (code)
|512K to 1536KB
|Flash (data)
|32KB
|RAM
|130K to 194KB
|I/O port
|91 to 155
|Communication function
|UART
|4 to 8 channels
|TSPI
|5 to 9 channels
|I2C
|3 to 5 channels
|Serial memory interface (SMIF)
|1 channel
|CEC
|1 channel
|12-bit AD converter (ADC)
|Channel input
|16 to 24 channels
|Minimum conversion time
|1.0μs
|8-bit DA converter (DAC)
|2 channels
|Advanced programmable motor driver (A-PMD)
|1 channel
3-phase complementary PWM output: resolution: 12.5ns
|Timer
|Used as 32-bit timer: 14 channels
Used as 16-bit timer: 28 channels
|Interval sensor detection circuit
|1 to 3 units
|Long term timer
|1 channel
|Remote control signal processor (RMC)
|1 to 2 channels
|Real time clock (RTC)
|1 channel
|Watchdog timer (WDT)
|1 channel
|DMA controller (DMAC)
|43 to 47 channels /3 units
|Operating temperature range
|－40 to ＋85℃
|Supply voltage
|2.7 to 3.6V
|Number of pins
|100 to 177 pins
|Stock Check & Purchase
|
*1: Factory default setting
|
• Customer support materials
|
We have prepared materials to help customers select appropriate products.
|Datasheets
|Explanations of functions and operations, pin assignment and electrical characteristics for each product group. Specifications to support customers applying to actual systems.
|Download from the product information page
|
Reference
|Details of built-in functions (IPs) of products. Specifications allowing customers to check detailed functions of individual IP, such as the clock control/motor control circuit and AD converter, in unit of register.
|Download from the product information page
|
Driver/sample
|A CMSIS driver sample and sample program that can check operation on an evaluation board. Source codes, and projects for IAR EWARM and Keil MDK are available.
|
Application
|Sample program manual.
Documents are available in unit of function (IP).
|Download from the product information page
|
Evaluation
|Customers can check functional features on the evaluation board through actual operation.
|
Available at ChipOneStop
|Video clip
|
A video introduction to evaluation boards.
* Arm and Cortex are registered trademarks of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries) in the US and/or elsewhere.
* TXZTM is a trademark of Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.
* Other company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.
