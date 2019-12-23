  • Download mobile app
23 Dec 2019, Edition - 1623, Monday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Isro’s 2020 target: Sun mission, Gaganyaan test-flight, mini-PSLV test and 10 sat launches
  • Death toll from New Zealand volcano eruption rises to 19
  • Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin leads massive protest march against Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Toshiba’s New Discrete IGBT for Voltage Resonance Circuits Contributes to Lower Power Consumption and Easier Design of Equipment

by businesswireindia.com

December 23, 2019

Business Wire India

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched the “GT20N135SRA,” a 1350V discrete IGBT for use in voltage resonance circuits in tabletop IH cookers, IH rice cookers, microwave ovens and other home appliances. Shipments start today.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191222005005/en/

 
Toshiba: a 1350V discrete IGBT "GT20N135SRA" for use in voltage resonance circuits in tabletop IH cookers and other home appliances. (Photo: Business Wire)

Toshiba: a 1350V discrete IGBT "GT20N135SRA" for use in voltage resonance circuits in tabletop IH cookers and other home appliances. (Photo: Business Wire)

GT20N135SRA features a collector-emitter saturation voltage[1] of 1.75V and a diode forward voltage[2] of 1.8V, approximately 10% and 21% lower, respectively, than for the current product[3]. Both the IGBT and diode have improved conduction loss characteristics at high temperature (TC=100℃), and the new IGBT can help reduce equipment power consumption. It also features a junction-to-case thermal resistance of 0.48℃/W (max), about 26% lower than that of the current product[3], allowing easier thermal design.

 

The new IGBT suppresses short circuit current that flows through the resonance capacitor when equipment is switched on. Its circuit current[4] peak value is 129A, about a 31% reduction from the current product[3]. As its safe operating area is widened, it makes equipment design easier compared to the current product[3].

 

Applications

 

Home appliances (such as tabletop IH cookers, IH rice cookers and microwave ovens) that use voltage resonance circuits

 

Features

 
  • Low conduction loss:
    VCE(sat)=1.6V(typ.) (@IC=20A, VGE=15V, Ta=25℃)
    VF=1.75V (typ.) (@IF=20A, VGE=0V, Ta=25℃)
  • Low junction-to-case thermal resistance: Rth(j-C)=0.48℃/W (max)
  • Suppresses short circuit current that flows through the resonance capacitor when equipment is switched on.
  • Wide safe operating area

Main Specifications

 

(Unless otherwise specified, @Ta=25 °C)

Part

 

Number

Package

Absolute maximum ratings

Collector-emitter saturation voltage

 

VCE(sat)

 

typ.

 

@IC＝20A,

 

VGE=15V

 

(V)

Diode forward voltage

 

VF

 

typ.

 

@IF=20A,

 

VGE=0V

 

(V)

Switching time

 

(fall time)

 

tf

 

typ.

 

@Resistive load

 

(μs)

Junction-to-case thermal resistance

 

Rth(j-C)

 

max

 

(℃/W)

Collector-emitter voltage

 

VCES

 

(V)

Collector current

 

(DC)

 

IC

 

@TC=25℃

 

(A)

Collector current

 

(DC)

 

IC

 

@TC=100℃

 

(A)

Junction temperature

 

Tj

 

(℃)

GT20N135SRA

TO-247

1350

40

20

175

1.60

1.75

0.25

0.48

Notes:
[1] As of June 2019, values measured by Toshiba. (Test condition: IC=20A, VGE=15V, TC=100℃)
[2] As of June 2019, values measured by Toshiba. (Test condition: IF=20A, VGE=0V, TC=100℃)
[3] Toshiba’s current product “GT40RR21”
[4] As of June 2019, values measured by Toshiba. (Test condition: VCC=300V, VGG=15V, C=0.33μF, t=5μs, Ta=25℃)

 

Follow the link below for more on the new product.
GT20N135SRA
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=GT20N135SRA

 

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba IGBT line-up.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/igbt-iegt/igbt.html

 

*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

 

Customer Inquiries:
Power Device Sales & Marketing Department
Tel: +81-3-3457-3933
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

 

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

 

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

 

 
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿