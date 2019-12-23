Toshiba’s New Discrete IGBT for Voltage Resonance Circuits Contributes to Lower Power Consumption and Easier Design of Equipment

by businesswireindia.com

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched the “GT20N135SRA,” a 1350V discrete IGBT for use in voltage resonance circuits in tabletop IH cookers, IH rice cookers, microwave ovens and other home appliances. Shipments start today.

GT20N135SRA features a collector-emitter saturation voltage[1] of 1.75V and a diode forward voltage[2] of 1.8V, approximately 10% and 21% lower, respectively, than for the current product[3]. Both the IGBT and diode have improved conduction loss characteristics at high temperature (T C =100℃), and the new IGBT can help reduce equipment power consumption. It also features a junction-to-case thermal resistance of 0.48℃/W (max), about 26% lower than that of the current product[3], allowing easier thermal design.

The new IGBT suppresses short circuit current that flows through the resonance capacitor when equipment is switched on. Its circuit current[4] peak value is 129A, about a 31% reduction from the current product[3]. As its safe operating area is widened, it makes equipment design easier compared to the current product[3].

Applications

Home appliances (such as tabletop IH cookers, IH rice cookers and microwave ovens) that use voltage resonance circuits

Features

Low conduction loss:

V CE(sat) =1.6V(typ.) (@I C =20A, V GE =15V, T a =25℃)

V F =1.75V (typ.) (@I F =20A, V GE =0V, T a =25℃)

V =1.6V(typ.) (@I =20A, V =15V, T =25℃) V =1.75V (typ.) (@I =20A, V =0V, T =25℃) Low junction-to-case thermal resistance: R th(j-C) =0.48℃/W (max)

=0.48℃/W (max) Suppresses short circuit current that flows through the resonance capacitor when equipment is switched on.

Wide safe operating area

Main Specifications

(Unless otherwise specified, @T a =25 °C) Part Number Package Absolute maximum ratings Collector-emitter saturation voltage V CE(sat) typ. @I C ＝20A, V GE =15V (V) Diode forward voltage V F typ. @I F =20A, V GE =0V (V) Switching time (fall time) t f typ. @Resistive load (μs) Junction-to-case thermal resistance R th(j-C) max (℃/W) Collector-emitter voltage V CES (V) Collector current (DC) I C @T C =25℃ (A) Collector current (DC) I C @T C =100℃ (A) Junction temperature T j (℃) GT20N135SRA TO-247 1350 40 20 175 1.60 1.75 0.25 0.48

Notes:

[1] As of June 2019, values measured by Toshiba. (Test condition: I C =20A, V GE =15V, T C =100℃)

[2] As of June 2019, values measured by Toshiba. (Test condition: I F =20A, V GE =0V, T C =100℃)

[3] Toshiba’s current product “GT40RR21”

[4] As of June 2019, values measured by Toshiba. (Test condition: V CC =300V, V GG =15V, C=0.33μF, t=5μs, T a =25℃)

Follow the link below for more on the new product.

GT20N135SRA

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=GT20N135SRA

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba IGBT line-up.

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/igbt-iegt/igbt.html

*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Customer Inquiries:

Power Device Sales & Marketing Department

Tel: +81-3-3457-3933

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

