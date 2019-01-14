Touring Exhibition Featuring Key Milestones from Indo-German Development Cooperation Travels to Bengaluru

Celebrating 60 years of Indo-German Development Cooperation, a Touring Exhibition was launched in Delhi in November 2018. As part of the plan the next touring exhibition will be organized in Bengaluru. The Touring Exhibition will be exhibited in Bengaluru at the Auditorium, Goethe Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan on 16-17 January 2019.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Mr. S Selvakumar, Secretary to Chief minister. Govt of Karnataka and Ms. Margit Hellwig-Bötte, German Consulate General, Bengaluru on 17th January 2019

Indo-German Development Cooperation laid the roots of its long-standing relationship in 1958. The goal was to achieve sustainable global development and to foster a spirit of progressive partnership and trust. During the course, we’ve hit several milestones like the launch of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras in 1959, the launch and success of the Polio Immunisation Programme in 1996 and the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna in 2008 and setting up a 125-MW solar power plant in Sakri, Maharashtra, to name a few.

More recently, Germany has been closely working with the Indian Government to develop Kochi, Coimbatore and Bhubaneshwar into smart cities. In course of these fruitful long-standing years of association, The Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and other implementing agencies have constantly developed their approach to work towards sustainable global development with India and to foster a spirit of partnership and trust.