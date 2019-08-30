Transforming Test Structure: SNAP Eliminates Current Affairs Section

by businesswireindia.com

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) announced that this year, Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (popularly known as SNAP) will be conducted with a new structure, with the elimination of Current Affairs section.

The University also announced the commencement of the registration process of SNAP 2019, for admission to 28 PG programmes offered by 16 Institutes under its aegis. The online registration started from 16 August and will end on 23 November 2019.

Candidates planning to apply for this entrance test can do so by filling up the registration form online. At the time of SNAP Test registration, the candidate can select the programme(s) and pay the respective registration fee as well. The SNAP Test registration fee is INR 1750/- and the programme registration fee is INR 1000/- per programme. The SNAP Test/programme registration fee is non-refundable. Candidates can pay the fee online through Billdesk Gateway, Easebuzz Payment Gateway, Indian Bank Gateway & also through demand draft.

This year, SNAP Test carries 110 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) divided into three sections: General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning and Quantitative.

The time duration for the test is 2 hours. Normal questions carry 1.5 marks for each correct answer in General English and Analytical & Logical Reasoning sections, and 1 mark for each correct answer in Quantitative section.

Special Questions carry 2 marks for each correct answer in the Quantitative section. The other two sections are devoid of special questions. Incorrect answers for all questions will have 25% negative marking.

All the 16 Institutes will shortlist the candidates for further admission process – including Group Exercise (GE), Personal Interaction (PI) & Writing Ability Test (WAT).

Dr. Rajani Gupte,

Vice Chancellor

,

Symbiosis International (Deemed University)

said, "We are very excited to announce that SNAP has made some significant test structure changes this year, keeping the benefits of candidates in mind. Each year a large number of students take admission through this national examination process, and we are hopeful that this year, we will be able to surpass the previous year's application records. I wish all the best to the candidates yet to appear for this exam. They just have to give their best. Good Luck!"

The SNAP 2019 admit card will be released in the first week of December. Candidates would be able to download the admit card by entering their login details from the official website (snaptest.org).

This year SNAP will be conducted in 90 cities across the country on 15 December 2019 (Sunday) between 2:00-4:00 p.m.

For online application, please log in to

snaptest.org

.

Source: Businesswire