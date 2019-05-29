Transphorm’s Gen III JEDEC-Qualified GaN to Power Wentai’s New 1.6 kW Titanium ATX PC Gaming Power Supply

by businesswireindia.com

Transphorm Inc.—the leader in the design and manufacturing of the highest reliability, first JEDEC- and AEC-Q101 qualified high-voltage (HV) Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductors—today confirmed that Taiwanese Original Equipment Manufacturer Wentai Technology Corporation has developed a Titanium ATX gaming power supply series called Aidan. The flagship product, the Aidan-T1616, uses Transphorm’s TP65H050WS Gen III 50 milliohm GaN FET in an interleaved CCM boost PFC. The result is a fully-modular, low-noise 1616 W 80 PLUS® Titanium power supply unit (PSU) with close to 95 percent efficiency.

The Aidan ATX PSU series targets consumer computing markets requiring ultra-high power such as PC gaming, Esports, artificial intelligence (AI), and cryptocurrency mining. When compared to Wentai’s Silicon-based 1.28 kW PSU, the Aidan-T1616 offers 328 W more power and approximately one percent higher efficiency at 50 percent full load—all within the same form factor. This equates to a 20 percent increase in power density.

The high-performant PC market uniquely serves use cases such as immersive gaming, artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual currency mining that requires a large amount of reliable power in comparison to everyday PC use,” said Aidan Liao, Senior RD Director, Wentai. “GaN provided the right technological advantage for us to conceive the Aidan PSU’s design to answer that need. Transphorm’s GaN provided the right quality, reliability and performance advantage for us to ultimately deliver on our vision with a top-quality, fairly priced power supply.”

Wentai’s power system development project occurred over the course of 18 months. Throughout that time, the company worked with Transphorm’s regional application support team whose positive reputation, according to Liao, was another influencing factor behind Wentai choosing Transphorm’s GaN devices.

Scheduled for formal release in early 2020, the Aidan-1616 will be demonstrated in Wentai’s Computex exhibit in Hall 1-1F, Booth Number I1307. The Aidan product line will expand to include PSUs offering various wattages, including 777 W, 888 W, 1111 W, 1288 W, and 1388 W.

About Wentai Technology Corporation

Wentai Technology is an LED lighting and power supply manufacturer. The company’s R&D team has continuously improved its technical and innovative capabilities, enabling Wentai to obtain several patents year over year that meet market demand and customer needs. Headquartered in Taipei, Wentai increases its production capabilities and reduces related costs through the use of its two production facilities located in Shenzhen, China and Suzhou, China.

Welcome to the GaN Revolution!

Transphorm designs and manufactures the highest performance, highest reliability 650 V and 900 V GaN semiconductors for high-voltage power conversion applications. Holding one of the largest IP portfolios (600+ patents), Transphorm produces the industry’s only JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified GaN FETs. This is due to a vertically-integrated business approach, which allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm: moving power electronics beyond Silicon limits. Website: transphormusa.com Twitter: @transphormusa

