TVS Motor Company Launches TVS Racing Performance Gear at MotoSoul 2019

TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today, at its maiden annual event for racing enthusiasts – MotoSoul 2019 launched the TVS Racing Performance Gear. It combines premium build quality with stylish new-age urban design.

R. Nataraj, TVS Racer, Sudarshan Venu – Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, India, Meghashyam Dighole, Marketing Head Premium Motorcycle, TVS Motor Company, Rugved Barguje, TVS Rider.

MotoSoul 2019, a two-day event, which was attended by over 2,500 people, is a congregation of Apache Owners Groups (AOGs) as well as riding enthusiasts from across the globe making it an ideal platform to launch the TVS Racing Performance Gear.

MotoSoul will be an annual event with MotoSoul 2019 being the first edition.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Racing, since 1982 has always been driven by its RACING DNA and youthful passion.TVS Racing inspired brands such as TVS Apache series and TVS NTORQ 125 have become the preferred ride of the youth and racing enthusiasts. This tribe is growing fast not only in India but across the world and they have turned out in large numbers for the very first MotoSoul. The launch of TVS Racing Performance Gear would promote passionate young riders to ride responsibly. The passion for riding within our young audience keeps pace only with their keen sense of style to which the urban wear range caters. This will enhance brand intimacy with both serious racers and the young enthusiasts alike. Three decades of unleashing RACING DNA makes this is a yet another significant milestone.”

TVS Racing Performance Gear will be available in two categories:

Riding Gear: Helmets, Riding Jackets, Riding Pants, Riding Gloves, and Riding Boots

Urban/Casual Wear: T-shirts, Urban Jackets, Urban Pants, Rain Wear, Casual Boots, Bag Packs, Caps, and Sunglasses

The TVS Racing Performance Gear will be available in select TVS Motor dealerships across the country and online at accessories.tvsmotor.com

About TVS Racing Moto Soul

TVS Racing MotoSoul strengthens the strong bond with Apache Owners Group and other performance motorcycle enthusiasts across the world, celebrating their love for riding. MotoSoul 2019 is the maiden edition of this annual celebration. MotoSoul 2019, held on 18th and 19th October is a 2-day event hosting an array of racing and adventure activities, interactive sessions with national, international racing champions and TVS R&D. Every evening is a grand party with live music performances by leading Rock bands and DJs.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavor to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for four years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

For further information, please contact: Varghese M Thomas / KS Harini: [email protected] / [email protected].