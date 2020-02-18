U.S. – India Dialogue: Strengthening the Strategic Partnership for the New Decade and Beyond

by businesswireindia.com

Indo-Pacific Strategy and Maritime Security

U.S.-India Defense Partnership

U.S.-India Energy Partnership

Elevating U.S.-India Trade and Investment

Role of the Indian Diaspora in U.S.-India Relations

To mark President Trump’s historic visit to India, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), in collaboration with FICCI and ORF, will organize a program entitledThe full-day discussion will focus on the key pillars defining India and the U.S.’s strategic, economic, and cultural partnership over the next decade. The program will take place onin, bringing together over 500 senior business executives, members of the U.S.- India think tank community and leading figures of Indian diaspora to set the agenda for this strategic partnership.Discussions during the day will touch upon areas including:Speaking ahead of President Trump’s visit to India, USISPF President, Dr. Mukesh Aghi said, “I believe President Trump’s upcoming visit to India has the potential to usher in a new era in our bilateral ties. We have an opportunity before us to make real progress on multiple aspects of the relationship— whether it is upholding peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region; building upon an already strong energy partnership; developing co-production and co-development opportunities in the defence space; or strengthening bilateral trade." We look forward to an extremely successful visit and some concrete outcomes from the visit.Source: Businesswire