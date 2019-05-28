UC Browser Joins Hands with Irfan Pathan Michael Clarke and Kevin Pietersen for ICC World Cup 2019

In line with its efforts to offer varied sports content, UC Browser – world’s No. 1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, has announced a mega engagement campaign comprising of multiple in-app activities during the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. UC Browser, an Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group company, has roped in cricket veterans Irfan Pathan, Michael Clarke and Kevin Pietersen as part of its wide-ranging cricket coverage to the most awaited international championship of One Day International cricket. Sports enthusiast and cricket lovers can now access world-class cricket content including short videos, GIFs and memes and more on UC Browser.

UC Browser – ICC World Cup 2019

As a market leader in the technology space, UC Browser has always made stride towards empowering ingenious content consumers. In another step to benefit cricket fans, UC Browser is yet again offering its users a chance to earn prizes worth 1 crore rupees by participating in an exciting Quiz as well as Play & Win Game on the browser. The three former cricketers will run through exciting interactive activities and will share match predictions through-out the league. Users can also guess the right answers for every match and win UCoins, which can be exchanged for Paytm Cash.

In a bid to benefit maximum users and provide localised services, UC Cricket, UC Browser’s in-app channel for cricket content aggregation is geared up to present Live Ball to Ball Match Commentary in eight local languages, covering Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi. Besides this, for all-in-one live cricket content, including live scores, news, videos, photos and more, UC Cricket will be supported by seven local languages, covering Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam.

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup is the 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be hosted by England and Wales from 30 May to 14 July 2019. The 2019 World Cup will feature 10 teams including India, England, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

About UC

UC, a business within Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group, is a leading provider of mobile internet software and services. The international product portfolio of UC includes content distribution platform UC Browser, Android app store 9Apps and UC Ads for mobile marketing. UC Browser is the No. 1 third-party mobile browser in the world, as per StatCounter. It has reached 430 million Monthly Active Users globally.

Additional information about UC and its products, can be found at www.ucweb.com.