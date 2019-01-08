UC Browser Launches WeShare Channel for Short Trendy Enjoyable Feed

As the Indian and Australian cricket teams continue their quest for glory Down Under, legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and former Australian captain Michael Clarke are set to take forward the rivalry online with the newly launched WeShare channel of UC Browser, the world’s No.1 third-party mobile browser. Roped in as the spokesperson for the UC WeShare channel, Virender Sehwag and Michael Clarke will engage in friendly banter to present enjoyable and exciting content for cricket lovers across the nation, treating UC users with their bonhomie all the way. The two cricketers will be cheering and supporting their respective teams and challenging each other on the WeShare channel.

As a user-oriented content platform, UC has excelled in providing specialized curated content for its users. The announcement of Sehwag and Clarke as WeShare channel spokesperson comes as part of UC’s content strategy for the Indian market, in line with its promise to generate rich and enjoyable localized content via short videos, memes, GIFs and more.

Virender Sehwag and Michael Clarke on WeShare channel

Conversations between the two cricket legends moved from fun to harsh rhetoric. Commenting on the recently-concluded India-Australia match, Virender Sehwag, taking the title of UC Chief WeShare Officer, opened fire on the Australian team in a GIF saying, “Leave the TV. It’s just the Aussies Batting.” Michael Clarke, the former Australian Captain bat against the provocation via a GIF stating that Australia will have the last laugh. Millions of fans have witnessed the battle on UC’s WeShare channel and social media. Fans participated in the battle and took sides by downloading, sharing and commenting on the feeds.

UC WeShare Not limited to trendy cricket feeds, UC WeShare channelize a space where users can communicate with friends and share jokes within seconds through a few simple taps. It is an all-in-one platform for short videos, jokes, GIFs, shayaris, motivational quotes, funny quotes, bhajans, and funny images. The WeShare channel enables users to like, comment, download, and share opinion and instant updates with friends via WhatsApp, offering an immersive and interactive experience.

Speaking on the launch of the channel, Damon Xi, General Manager of UC India & Indonesia, Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group said, “Delivering rich and enjoyable content has always been a priority for UC. The launch of the UC WeShare channel is a step forward in this direction and highlight sour innovation on new forms of short content. It is our pleasure to have legendary cricketers like Virender Sehwag and Michael Clarke associate with UC. Their wit and humour,coupled with their cricketing genius are perfectly suited to lead UC’s strategy of generating rich, enjoyable content for our users. We look forward to a fruitful association that will help us scale new heights of success and provide the ultimate content experience to the 130 million users of UC in India.”

The launch of the WeShare channel will meet the growing demand for short content in India. UC hopes to leverage the trend and strengthen its leading presence in the market by feeding its 130 million Indian MAUs through this channel.

About UC

UC, a business within Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group, is a leading provider of mobile internet software and services. The international product portfolio of UC includes content distribution platforms UC Browser and UC News, Android app store 9 Apps, UGC short video platform VMate and UC Ads for mobile marketing. UC Browser is one of the world’s top 3 mobile browsers, as per StatCounter. UC Browser has reached 430 million Monthly Active Users globally.

Additional information about UC and its products can be found at www.ucweb.com.