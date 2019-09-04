University of Mumbai Wins Accolade for Best Use of Assistive Technologies

University of Mumbai, one of the oldest and premier universities of India, won the ‘Best Use of Assisted Technologies’, at the ScooNews Global Educators Fest (SGEF) held in Udaipur on 10th August, 2019. The institution has been recognized for using cutting edge technology for its digital evaluation systems; the solutions provided by Bengaluru based firm MeritTrac Services Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Vinod Patil, Director, Board of Examinations and Evaluations, University of Mumbai receiving the award presented by His Excellency, VP Singh Badnore, Governor of Punjab & Administrator – UT Chandigarh & Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur



Hosted at The Ananta, Udaipur, the award was presented by His Excellency, VP Singh Badnore, Governor of Punjab & Administrator – UT Chandigarh & Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur.

Speaking to the occasion, Dr. Suhas Pednekar, Vice–Chancellor, University of Mumbai, said, “For over a century and a half, the University of Mumbai has focused on excellence in education and holistic development. The University strongly believes in staying ahead of the curve in terms of adapting to new age pedagogy, including assisted technologies. The award rejuvenates and strengthens our resolve to tread progressively on our vision to accelerate nation building with digitisation.”

Mr. Subrat Mohanty, Group President, Manipal Education & Medical Group, said, “The University of Mumbai has been transforming lives and enabling human capital through its institutions for over a century. Manipal Group is privileged to partner with University of Mumbai to offer bespoke technology solutions that are transforming the way education is being delivered. Our university suite of products has enabled error-free assessments within a fraction of resources and time.”

An early adopter of technology-enabled education, University of Mumbai has had a profound impact on the way assessment services are being delivered. MeritTrac Services Pvt. Ltd, a Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE) company, is the service provider for delivering On Screen Marking (OSM) Technology to assist in the digitized evaluation of answer sheets.

This technology has empowered the university in tackling issues regarding the delivery and storage of answer sheets. End-to-end encryption has played a significant role in securing the evaluation process. This has also decreased the re-evaluation time and increased the accuracy of the evaluation. The adoption of this technology has allowed students to quickly access their answer sheet copies.

Speaking to the occasion, Dr. Vinod Patil, Director, Board of Examinations and Evaluations, University of Mumbai, added that, “The award is a standing testimony to uphold our responsibility of conducting fair and timely examinations. While the initial implementations had it’s share of challenges, our commitment to continuously improvise the system with upgradations and improvements by MeritTrac has gone a long way to help us achieve these goals.”

The university plans to introduce robust technology driven enhanced security measures to enable the evaluators to log in and evaluate at home and use mobile applications for a speedy and authentic evaluation methods.

About MeritTrac

MeritTrac is India’s largest pure-play assessment company in the private sector. MeritTrac provides innovative assessments to leading educational institutions, government organizations and corporate entities. Since the beginning of this century, MeritTrac has played a part in the growth of some of the largest corporations by providing them with assessments that have led to the selection of talent. This successful association has resulted in over 400 corporations trusting MeritTrac’s view on the job-readiness of candidates for various positions. MeritTrac has a large team of in-house assessment design, development and delivery teams. Since inception, MeritTrac has delivered over 43 million assessments and lakhs of graduates have found their jobs through MeritTrac assessments. MeritTrac is a 100% subsidiary of Manipal Global Education (MaGE), the leading India- headquartered International provider of high-quality higher education services.