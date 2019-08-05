UP Police Drives Female Hygiene With Niine

by businesswireindia.com

UP Police is reaching out and driving improvement in girl and women infrastructure facilities in its academies, schools, and police stations. In an attempt to provide improved menstrual hygiene and sanitary napkin availability, a sanitary machine and an incinerator were installed at Police Modern School, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, in collaboration with Niine Foundation. The inauguration was done by Mrs. Punita Singh, wife of ADG PAC, Shri Binod Kumar Singh and member of UP Police Sisksha Samiti, a society under the chairmanship of Mrs. Neelam Singh, wife of DGP UP, which runs the chain of police modern schools in various districts of UP. A small menstrual hygiene workshop was also conducted by Niine Foundation for the students of the school.



IG PAC HQ, & Secretary UP Police Siksha Samiti, N Choudhary said, "Girls and teachers spend long hours at school, and it’s important to have a safe and affordable solution conveniently placed in schools, to help ensure menstrual hygiene. Girls who have a proper idea of menstrual hygiene at an early age ensure that knowledge and awareness about this subject spread to all sections of society at large. There are plans to install vending machines and incinerators across other Police Modern Schools in various districts of UP and other police establishments across UP." He also thanked Shri Amar Tulsiyan, Founder Nine Foundation and Richa Singh, CEO Niine for agreeing to collaborate with up police in this noble cause.



Mr. Amar Tulsiyan, Founder Nine Sanitary Napkin and also representing Nine Foundation said: "It's a heartwarming gesture from the Police Department and a very responsible move where they want to ensure proper menstrual hygiene for women and girls in their premises and to ensure safe and environment-friendly availability and disposal of sanitary napkins. We look forward to more organizations moving towards amenities for girls and women-friendly in public places."



UP Police has 34 schools across the state, employing 561 teachers and having a student strength of 17532.



​Niine Sanitary Napkins supports driving menstrual hygiene and convenience at public places by providing affordable manual and electrical vending machines and incinerators for safe disposal of used napkins. Refill bags of sanitary napkins are also provided to facilities installing the machines to ensure constant product availability. These pads are dispensed at a nominal cost of Rs 5 pad to users. Some organizations are also waiving off the cost for their staff to support improvement in their menstrual health.

Source: Businesswire