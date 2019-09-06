URS Media and AsiaOne will be Organizing 12th Edition of ABSIF-2019 Along with the 4th Edition of IGBL 2018-19 in Mumbai

Mumbai will host the 12th Edition of Asian Business & Social Investor Round table Forum 2019 (ABSIF) along with the 4th Edition of India’s Greatest Brands & Leaders (IGBL) 2018-19 and Celebrating 72, Pride of the Nation Series Awards & Business Summit on September 16, 2019 at Taj Lands End Hotel, Mumbai as a one-day mega Summit presented by in the presence of esteemed dignitaries from all over India, and also from USA, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, where key leaders from business and government sectors will congregate to facilitate fresher avenues of economic cooperation, first-hand networking and high-level investment opportunities in India and the Asian region.

Currently, one the world’s fastest growing major economy, India offers endless economic and business opportunities domestically and internationally. Powered by improved infrastructure & facilities, a burgeoning consuming class of several million households, and empowered women, it is poised to become the most powerful marketplace and a world engine of growth in the next decade.

Creating a remarkable ingress into the Asian economy, our Platform of Excellence, Asian Business & Social Investor Round table Forum, has already organized 11 Summits in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Mumbai, where more than 1800 felicitations have been delivered in 16 industries, including Healthcare, Real Estate, Education and many more, and 7,000 pages of international-quality content has been created for prestigious winners.

Through Asian Business & Social Investor Round table Forum being organized on 16th September 2019 at Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai, AsiaOne Magazine and URS Media would create an exceptional and extraordinary clique of 50 investors and 300 award participants, whose powerful association is going to create a watershed in the Asian economy, giving a boost to the world economic engine and creating never-before considered tracks of investment. ABSIF would offer all participants a sector-wise Chair in the industry, which they would hold for business development & growth in their respective sectors.

To support us in our highly ambitious endeavour, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) would offer an exclusive opportunity at ABSIF to help participating companies float Initial Public Offering (IPO) for their venture of choice. Offering a chance to a few participants to make presentations, we would also help the participants explore how they may invest with each other and form JVs and collaborations, and Mr. Ashish Kumar Chauhan MD & CEO BSE would chair the session. Along Humraiyah Free zone Authroity HFZA and Sharjah Airport Freezone SAIF zone UAE would be show casing opportunities for Indian investors in their region as a preferred investment zone, and His Excellency Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director, Hamriyah Free Zone and Saif Zone – Sharjah would be present

AsiaOne’s Bharatiya Mahanatam Vikas Puraskar (BMVP) is the highest civilian award non govt. for such extraordinary leaders who have dedicated their lives to the greatest development of India! These extraordinary leaders would be felicitated at 12th Edition of Asian Business & Social Forum, and Celebrating 72, Pride of the Nation Series Awards & Business Summit.

Through the 4th Edition of India’s Greatest Brands & Leaders 2018-19 and Celebrating 72, Pride of the Nation Series Awards & Business Summit, we want to highlight the envious social and economic progress India has achieved, and we would also discuss the various socio-economic challenges that exist in India, and how to overcome them. At the same time, the Forum promises a spectacular platform of intense discussions indulging some 400 great leaders of our time – CEOs, CFOs, CTOs, CHROs, Business Owners, Investors, Government & Royal Dignitaries and professionals from the Indian Subcontinent, South Asia and the Middle East.

Prominent dignitaries would participate in discussions, including the Government of Arunachal Pradesh led by its dynamic Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu Ji; His Excellency Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director, Hamriyah Free Zone and Saif Zone – Sharjah, Mr. Vinod Adani, Director, Adani Group; Mr. Talal Al Murad, Director, Al Murad Group; His Excellency Marwan Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman, Sharjah Investment & Development Authority (Shurooq); His Excellency Gul R Kripalani, Consul General of Iceland in Mumbai; His Excellency Mr. Zainal Azlan Nadzir, Consul General of Malaysia in Mumbai; His Excellency Mr Petko Doykov, Ambassador of Bulgaria in India; Her Excellency Sarmila Parajuli Dhakal, Ambassador of Nepal in Oman; His Excellency Mr. Ali Tolga Kaya, Consul General of Turkey in Mumbai; His Excellency Mr. Tang Guocai, Consul General of China in Mumbai;and several other eminent personalities.

The following brands are under nomination

JSW Group, DY Patil University, ITL Cosmos Group (UAE), ARTIST, Reva University, Fortrec Chemicals (Singapore), S-i2i (Singapore), Petra Group (Malaysia), Robo Silicon, MRG Group, Murli Krishna Pharma, Vistex Inc. (USA), Hindware Appliances, AGS Transact, Vicat Cement, GAR Corp, Blossom Kochhar Group, Watertec, Healofy, Alliance Group, etc.

Highlighting the importance of the Summit, Mr. Rajat Shukal, Global Head & Principal Partner, AsiaOne Magazine & URS Media said, “We are in the process to create one Platform of Excellence for the entire Asia, offering unprecedented recognition to Iconic, Powerful and Emerging brands of the entire Asia, while creating never-before opportunities of investment, networking and growth.”