Velodyne Lidar Announces Second Annual World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology

by businesswireindia.com

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. today announced the second annual World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology that will address safety issues and public concern regarding autonomous vehicles (AV). The free event, which is open to the public and takes place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on October 2, aims to advance understanding of the safety benefits that can be achieved with AVs and spark collaborative work to increase consumer awareness on how AVs will revolutionize transportation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005130/en/

The World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology is a free event that will address safety issues and public concern regarding autonomous vehicles. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The summit agenda includes seven panel sessions that feature business, government, public safety and community leaders. The sessions will examine topics such as the AV testing process, how to address confusing terminology related to vehicle autonomy and safety, education and public engagement, and cybersecurity.

Summit keynote speakers are Dr. Lawrence Burns, author and mobility expert, Chris Urmson, Co-founder and CEO at Aurora and Mark Rosekind, Chief Safety Innovation Officer at Zoox. Among the organizations participating in the summit are Argo AI, Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) Silicon Valley, AutonomouStuff, Cruise, Ford, National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), Department of Transportation (DOT), Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE), SAE International and more.

The event will include an AV demonstration area. Attendees can ride in Velodyne lidar-equipped vehicles, fully autonomous vehicles provided by AutonomouStuff, and Schaeffler-Paravan’s drive-by-wire experience. An autonomous street sweeper from Idriverplus, a drone, and an autonomous orchard sprayer from GUSS will be on exhibit. Attendees can also learn from experts at over 25 informational displays and booths.

While based on the current registration rate Velodyne is anticipating the event will have double the number of attendees of the inaugural summit, space is limited. To sign up to attend, interested parties can go to the summit website here.

“The World Safety Summit provides a forum for clear public explanations and frank discussions regarding the direction of authentic autonomy while promoting consumer transparency and practices,” said Marta Hall, President and CBDO, Velodyne Lidar. “Through this dialogue, we believe we can advance the potential of autonomous vehicles, thereby reducing damage caused by the 94 percent of collisions currently resulting from human error.”

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne provides smart, powerful lidar solutions for autonomy and driver assistance. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Velodyne is known worldwide for its portfolio of breakthrough lidar sensor technologies. Velodyne’s Founder and CEO, David Hall, invented real-time surround view lidar systems in 2005 as part of Velodyne Acoustics. Mr. Hall’s invention revolutionized perception and autonomy for automotive, new mobility, mapping, robotics and security. Velodyne’s high-performance product line includes a broad range of sensing solutions, including the cost-effective Puck™, the versatile Ultra Puck™, the autonomy-advancing Alpha Puck™, the ADAS-optimized Velarray™ and the groundbreaking software for driver assistance, Vella™.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005130/en/

Source: Businesswire