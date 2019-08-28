Venture Garage to Organize Capitalize 3.0 with 30 VC Angel Investors

The third edition of Capitalize is back again on 30th August 2019. Venture Garage is hosting its annual flagship event, Capitalize 3.0 powered by Kotak Mahindra Bank at Indian Institute of Foreign Trade in Delhi. More than 300 Venture Capitalists, Angel Investors, start-up ecosystem enablers such as Accelerators, Incubators, Co-working spaces, Communities and Entrepreneurs will attend the event.

Venture Garage – Capitalize 3.0

The highlight of the event is the fund raising challenge for start-ups. Four startups shortlisted from all over India get a chance to pitch to a panel of 30+ VC and Angel Investors. 20 startups will participate in an One – on – One speed dating session with angels and VCs.

Capitalize 3.0 will witness some of the Top VCs and Angels Investors of India like Mr. Girish Shivani from Yournest Ventures, Sanjay Nath – Blume Ventures, Sheetal Bahl – GrowX Ventures, Neeraj Das – 7 Gate Ventures, Anirudh Damani – Artha Ventures, Ridhish Talwar – Advantedge VC, Nayrhit Bhattacharya – Chirate Ventures, Rajul Garg – Neo Capital, Puneet Shah – Innoven Capital and Many more…

Talking about the event, Mr. Vivek Kumar, CEO, Venture Garage, said, “10 Startups that pitched in the first two editions of Capitalize have raised INR 5 Crores so far. We are committed towards enabling the startup ecosystem in India.”

Capitalize is an annual flagship event of Venture Garage, organized in Delhi/NCR to give a platform to startups to interact with investors from all across India.

To participate in the event, visit www.venturegarage.in/capitalize for more info.

Venture Garage handholds early stage businesses and startups in the areas of fund raising, go to market, strategic guidance & technology. Established in 2015 and with offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru and NCR, Venture Garage manages a network of 500+ Angel Investors, Venture Capitalists, Strategic Investors, Family Funds and Accelerators/Incubators apart from 30,000+ entrepreneurs.

