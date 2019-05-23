Venus Creme Bar Sent an Impactful Message with #MeraDeshMeriZimmedari Campaign to Indian Voters

Venus Creme Bar, a prestigious brand of RSPL Group (a 5500+ crore diversified conglomerate), was launched in 2008 as a bathing solution and very soon got wide acceptance of consumers. In 2017, Venus premium moisturizing soap became Venus Creme Bar. With Venus, the conglomerate enters the popular segment of skin care with a simple vision.

#MeraDeshMeriZimmedari

Venus Cream Bar has just concluded its digital campaign for Elections 2019. The socially-conscious brand campaign #MeraDeshMeriZimmedari – ‘Har vote se farq padta hai.’, was designed to drive awareness among the people of the country about their responsibility towards the nation's future and to understand the value of a single vote. This socially woke message is an outcome of a month-long, critical, ground-level study with the interaction of the company with various stakeholders. The need for voting and exercising fundamental rights reaches great haste during the elections. Just about two-thirds of our nation's population votes and decides the fate for the total population.

The essence of this campaign was to illuminate the importance of casting votes. A study interprets that while a section of the population is aware and understands the need of every one vote, a large part is still oblivious about using these rights and think that a single vote cannot make a difference. As a part of this campaign, Venus worked to shift their views and change people's perspective by letting them know just how one vote can change the lives of millions.



The campaign targeted people through social media platforms to exercise their fundamental right to cast vote. On Instagram, Venus crossed over 0.42 million engagements with the 3.4 million potential impression, as many influencers participated describing the need to vote by sharing stories and videos after their brand video was accepted exceptionally by the viewers.

The brand video was posted on YouTube and got over 12 million views. Many people shared this video on Facebook and the video extended to a whopping 5.9 million views, with over 4,600 shares and 60,000 likes.

This motivated the people to do the right thing by understanding their duties as residents of the country. It made people think of the Elections in a positive way and made them believe in our democracy. The digital campaign, #MeraDeshMeriZimmedari, received phenomenal success and engagement on social platforms and is a perfect testament to process lines of thought for people to exercise their fundamental rights.

About the Group

Evolution is Constant, we live in fast paced ever changing world. These changes affect our lives and lifestyles and therefore it is crucial to learn to be resilient.

The driving force at RSPL Group is to understand profound changes in product technology and consumer needs to make our brands the way consumer desires them to be. We believe that the only constant in the history of mankind is evolution and so it is our endeavor to give superior brand experience and most superior value for consumer’s money. Our undeterred pursuit for evolution has led the company to progress on the path of value during our growth.

RSPL Group is more than 5800 crore diversified conglomerate, which is committed to value for money propositions & credited with several innovations over last 3 decades. The sagacity to weave its business around consumer needs has conferred RSPL Group with a distinct value and identity. Efficient capital structure, cutting edge technology, operational discipline and a widespread distribution network, have together attributed to enhance RSPL Group and enabled the organization to deliver value to consumers.

Keeping in line with its expansion programme, the company has established detergent manufacturing units in various locations across India to enable the company to fulfill the demand of its products across the country more effectively.

The company is going to set up a new unit in Raipur, Chhattisgarh for the manufacturing of detergent cake, powder and acid slurry. The company has applied for necessary approvals to set up the unit. Within next couple of years the Group’s installed capacity of detergents would cross 800000 MT PA.

To make its presence stronger in southern states, the company is planning to set up a unit in Karnataka. The company has already acquired land at Bidar, Karnataka for the purpose. Keeping in view the expanding market of personal & home care products in India, the company has set up a unit in Haridwar for the manufacturing of products like Shampoo, Hair oil, Toothpaste, Moisturiser, Shaving Cream, Liquid Hand Wash, Floor Cleaner, Liquid Detergent and Toilet Cleaner. The Unit has become operational in March 2010 with an installed capacity of 123 MT per day for all products taken together.