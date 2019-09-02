  • Download mobile app
02 Sep 2019
Vimlaz Entertainments announces its first Bollywood Film Gangs of Malgudi

Covai Post Network

September 2, 2019

Vimlaz Entertainments is geared up to set the cinema theatres on fire in April 2020 with their first Bollywood film, ‘Gangs of Malgudi’. The producers of the film, Rahul Dev and Amit Kumar will be seen collaborating with Guru Savan, a promising director with a vision from South India. What brings them together and creates the perfect creative team, is their deep passion for cinema and good story telling. Guru Savan has been part of the industry for over a decade and has worked behind the camera in several movies down South.

 

Gangs of Malgudi

 

Gangs of Malgudi is a multi-starrer feature film, and is from the comic genre. The producers believe real cinema does not have to be serious cinema only and that laughter is definitely the best medicine in today’s day an age.

 

The star cast of the film, will be announced shortly, however, the promise is to bring together some of the best actors from the different popular regions of Indian cinema. It will be an amalgamation of stars from Bollywood, Marathi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri cinema, Gujarati cinema and also South India cinema.

 

The poster of the movie clearly hints at the humour that is encapsulated in the movie. The Mumbai city skyline and of course the steady pace of the movie is depicted aptly, if you are good at guessing and reading pictures, then you can definitely get a sense of the plot.

 

The movie revolves around the life of 5 individuals who come to Mumbai to achieve and make their dreams a reality. The perfect comic timing and the insane acting abilities of the entire star cast will take you through the journey of the protagonists.

 

As the plot thickens, one has to wait and watch who achieves what at the end of the day, how many dreams in the city of dreams see the day of light and how many are left forgotten. Keep your calendars marked for Gangs of Malgudi.

 

For more updates on movie follow social media handles:-

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GangsOfMalgudi

Instagram: instagram.com/gangsofmalgudi?igshid=rk9jjq5n5i8q.

 
Source: Newsvior

