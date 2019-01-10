Virsec Honored with Two 2018 ASTORS Homeland Security Awards

by businesswireindia.com

Virsec, a cybersecurity company delivering a radically new approach to protect against advanced targeted attacks, today announced it has been recognized by American Security Today’s Homeland Security Awards. The Virsec Security Platform received both a Gold Award for Best ICS/SCADA Cyber Security and Silver Award for Best IT Intrusion Detection & Prevention Solution.

“It’s very rewarding to be honored for our pioneering work in addressing the important security needs of government, critical infrastructure and IoT systems. As these systems become connected, they are increasingly at risk, and numerous recent attacks have targeted power plants, water facilities, and other critical infrastructure. Virsec stops these advanced attacks in real-time, before damage is done,” said Bobby Gupta, MD & Vice President – Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East of Virsec.

Because of its unique approach to security and patented technology, Virsec has been deployed by Raytheon, AVEVA, and GHD in demanding defense and critical infrastructure applications. Raytheon and Virsec have also partnered to bring commercial cybersecurity tools to global government and critical infrastructure customers. Virsec through its direct sales team and channel partners is focused and getting traction in key markets of APAC & EMEA, Gupta added.

The ASTORS program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise and public safety vertical markets.

“Today, the United States is increasingly focusing on protecting IT/cyber security networks, and government and security professionals are calling on innovative companies like those honored with 2018 ASTORS Awards to help them do so,” said Michael Madsen, co-founder and publisher of American Security Today.

“ASTORS’ nominations are evaluated by American Security Today’s panel of sector experts on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry,” according to Tammy Waitt, co-founder and editorial director of American Security Today.

Virsec’s patented Trusted Execution™ technology protects any application, across the full application stack including web applications, interpreted code, malicious scripts, compiled binary code, and process memory – protecting memory usage on a block by block basis. The solution maps correct application behavior, and instantly detects and blocks deviations caused by attacks. This deterministic approach stops threats in real-time, delivering unprecedented accuracy, without false positives.

Headquartered in San Jose, California with a strong presence in India, Australia and UK, Virsec delivers innovative solutions to counter today’s advanced cyberattacks. The company is led by industry veterans who have driven one of the world’s top processor teams, and created innovative technology in network security, embedded systems and real-time memory systems. The team has broad leadership experience at companies including AMD, Cisco, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Juniper, Dell, NextGen, BMC Software, ForcePoint, as well a long list of high-growth start-ups. More information and demos are available at www.virsec.com.

