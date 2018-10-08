  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
08 Oct 2018, Edition - 1182, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • ISI agent arrested from Nagpur, Maharashtra who used to work at Brahmos Unit and leak info to ISI
  • Amidst protest against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala, Devaswom board chief meets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
  • SC issues notice to Central Government and Election Commission, seeks update on NRC of Tripura
  • J&K votes today: Boycott call by NC, PDP has been rejected. People have come out in large numbers to cast vote
  • Voting in first phase of J&K civic polls today
  • Narendra Modi-EPS meet may pave way for BJP-AIADMK alliance in TN
  • Relief for Chidambarams in Aircel Maxis case, matter adjourned for 1st November, Interim protection to continue
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Vroom Drive India Launched a New Flexi Package Where Customer Can Book the Car According to the KMs They Travel

by businesswireindia.com

October 8, 2018

Business Wire India
Vroom Drive India Private Limited, one of the best Self-Drive Car Rental Company in Bangalore is introducing a new Flexi Package where a customer can hire a car and pay according to the KMs they travel.
 
Car rental companies have their standard tariff in which the customer has to pay a fixed amount whether they are hiring a car for 5 KMs or 10 KMs per hour. A very few companies who offer such plans in which the customer will pay for the kilometers they drive. And, the Vroom Drive is one of them.
 
Vroom Drive always tries to improve the relationship with the customers by offering the new tariff plans with a better experience. For the benefit of customers, Vroom Drive is introducing a new Flexi Plan that allows customers to book a car and pay per kilometres. The customers now don’t have to pay as per the standard km rates.
 
Vroom Drive Self-Drive cars come with Road-Side Assistance (RSA), vehicle insurance, all India permits, and provision of multiple parking sites across the city. The customer can conveniently hire a self-drive car for any trip or occasion with best plans. They offer hassle-free payment options, tracking and tech-enabled booking that helps the customer to book a car from anywhere in Bangalore.
 
Their aim is to provide clients with privacy and comfort to reach their destinations and help make every special occasion memorable by opting to ride in a luxury self-drive car themselves. They also focus on improving customer services, relationships and plans to create a platform for the customers to help them choose a dream car on rent.
 
If planning a self-drive trip and don’t want to pay for extra kilometres, visit the website and book a self-drive car today to avail all the services they offer. If you want to explore more about their offers and services, then send an email on support@vroomdrive.com or contact at 080 22531122.
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿