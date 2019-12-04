VuNet Systems Named in Gartner’s Market Guide for AIOps Platforms, Second Year in a Row

by businesswireindia.com

VuNet Systems, an AI Driven IT Operations(AIOps) platform start-up headquartered in Bengaluru, India, announced today that they have been recognized in the Gartner’s Market Guide for AIOps Platforms 2019(1). This is the second year in a row that VuNet Systems is acknowledged in this Market Guide.

“Our focus at VuNet has always been to create a world class software product that enterprise users would love to use. With our product vuSmartMapsTM, we have brought leading innovation into the traditional IT monitoring by using a Customer Journey platform approach and proven usage of AI/ML algorithms for tangible IT and Business benefits. We have deployed our platform at many leading Banks, Payment Solutions Providers & Aggregators and other industry verticals enabling real time visibility into business transactions and drive exceptional customer experience, which was not possible before. We are delighted by the recent recognition in the Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms 2019 and are keen to deepen the AI/ML benefits to our customers,” said Ashwin Ramachandran, Co-Founder and CEO of VuNet Systems.

VuNet System’s AIOps platform handles more than a billion transactions a month across various deployments and supports wide variety of integrations into enterprise IT from on-premise infrastructure nodes, cloud components, business application logs across domains, ITIM/ITSM tools and Automation frameworks. VuNet System’s AI team works with leading researchers and AI experts from Indian Institute of Technology Madras to create, tailor, test and rollout the AI/ML algorithms. VuNet Systems recently won the AI Innovation Award 2019 from YourStory, which was yet another validation for the product innovation and customer impact.

VuNet System’s product journey has been accelerated through the Microsoft ScaleUp program. Microsoft ScaleUp, part of the Microsoft for Startups initiative, is a program that delivers access to technology, go-to-market and community benefits that helps Series A startups grow their customer and revenue base.

VuNet Systems is also an alumni of Cisco Launchpad. Cisco LaunchPad operates a structured, robust accelerator program aimed at helping B2B Tech startups to scale their enterprises globally.

About VuNet Systems

VuNet Systems has built an award winning AIOps platform with demonstrable AI/ML, Analytics and Customer Journey Monitoring capabilities that transform IT operations, move from a reactive to a proactive and predictive state helping its customers across industry verticals unlock real business benefits.

To know more, visit www.vunetsystems.com

