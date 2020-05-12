Walton Announces CAD $21.3 Million Approved for Distribution to Investors

by businesswireindia.com

Walton, a real estate investment and land asset management company, is excited to announce distributions to investors in aggregate of CAD $21,315,034 have been approved in April from Walton-managed entities including: Roll-Up Corporation (RUC), McConachie Asset Management Corporation, U.S. Dollar 1 Corporation, U.S. Dollar 2 Corporation and WIGI Restructured Bond Corporation.

A distribution of CAD $8.3 million has been paid to shareholders of Roll-Up Corporation (RUC) on April 24, 2020. Walton Global Investments, Ltd. is the manager of RUC, which was formed through the amalgamation of 132 Canadian pre-development land entities and has more than 27,000 shareholders. RUC collectively owns an interest in 21,533 acres of pre-development land in key growth markets throughout the United States and Canada.

Walton’s McConachie Asset Management Corporation distributed CAD $5,515,035 on the Corporation bonds on April 30, 2020. This payment represents both principal repayment and interest payment. McConachie is a residential development project in Edmonton, AB where Walton is Project Manager. Walton completed all major construction activities last year and all remaining lots are under contract. Walton continues to closely monitor the impacts of the COVID-19 situation and any impacts it may have on the development.

Walton also made distributions on April 4, 2020 for CAD $924,999.97 from U.S. Dollar 1 Corporation and CAD $274,999.94 from U.S. Dollar 2 Corporation.

Lastly, WIGI Restructured Bond Corporation(WIGI RBC) has made a cash distribution of CAD $6,300,000 on May 5, 2020. This represents the first distribution being made from this entity.

“These five Walton managed entities have had great momentum going into 2020 and we are excited to be able to deliver these distributions to investors. We are continuing to closely monitor the impacts of COVID-19 and are working to move as many transactions forward as possible through our unique exit structures. Walton’s asset management model presents a great opportunity for builders and investors and we are looking forward to completing additional transactions throughout 2020,” said Bill Doherty, CEO, Walton Group of Companies.

Walton is a privately owned, leading global real estate investment, land asset management and administration company that has focused on strategically located land in major growth corridors for more than 40 years. The company manages and administers US$3.8 billion of real estate assets in North America, on behalf of its investors and business partners. Walton has more than 104,000 acres of land under ownership, management and administration in the United States and Canada. Key entities in the Walton Group include Walton Global Holdings, Walton International Group and Walton Development and Management. For more information visit Walton.com.

