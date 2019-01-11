Website in Just 5 Minutes – Tradeindia.com Launches GetBizOnline App for SMEs

by businesswireindia.com

"GetBizOnline App is a simple and free tool that will take under five minutes for the user to create a website, upload the company’s products, and share them on all social media platforms. Even today

, more than 60% of Indian SMEs do not have any presence online, thus the launch of this App will help maximum SMEs get their business online through a free, easy and fast process. I hope this App will help them to a great extent," said Mr. Bikky Khosla, CEO of tradeIndia.com, at the launch of the app on

Thursday

.



The GetBizOnline is a chatbot App that allows users to create their company profile, add contact details, product photos, relevant categories, price, and other details through a simple and easy to use interface. The user also gets an option to choose their username with which they want to create the URL of their website. The website created using the app will be responsive and will open on desktop and mobile as well.



Mr. Sandip Chhettri, COO of tradeindia.com said, "It is our untiring aim to nurture tech-enabled, world-class enterprises and in this regard, the App is another step forward towards digital transition and in helping them to scale their business effectively.”

“This is a great way for SMEs to increase their business opportunities. With importers already doing most of their business on smartphones, including identifying exporters, the app will give our SMEs an added benefit," he added.

The Android version of the app is available on Google Play Store and is free to download at

The IOS version will also be available soon.

Tradeindia.com, India’s largest B2B marketplace, today launched a one-of-its-kind chatbot app "GetBizOnline" that will now help Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in creating websites with utmost ease and also without burning a hole in their pocket.Source: Businesswire