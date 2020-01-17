Wells Fargo Donates $250,000 to Australia Wildfire Relief Efforts

by businesswireindia.com

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today a $250,000 USD donation to the American Red Cross from the Wells Fargo Foundation in response to the recent wildfires that continue to have a devastating impact on Australia and its residents. The donation is earmarked for the American Red Cross’s sister entity, the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund, which is one of the key lead organizations leading the relief effort.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Australia who are impacted by wildfires,” said Jafar Amin, Wells Fargo’s regional president and head of Corporate and Investment Banking for Asia Pacific. “Wells Fargo is committed to supporting relief efforts for those who are being displaced or who have lost homes, as well as for those who are vigilantly trying to save people, homes, animals and property.”

The company employs more than 100 team members in Australia within Wholesale Banking. Wells Fargo serves customers in multiple business lines across the country.

Team member assistance

Wells Fargo has activated assistance for team members in Australia via its WE Care Fund, which provides grants to team members who face a catastrophic disaster or financial hardship resulting from an event beyond their control. This program is available to those affected by the Australia wildfires and is intended to assist those team members who do not have other resources to help themselves.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets.

* The American Red Cross name, emblem and copyrighted materials are being used with its permission, which in no way constitutes an endorsement, express or implied, of any product, service, company, opinion or political position.

