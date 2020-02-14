Wider View, More Facts — Hytera LTE Body Worn Camera VM780

by businesswireindia.com

With the ever-increasing needs for enforcement transparency, the body-worn cameras have been widely used among law enforcement agencies, which may result in better accountability between the police officers and civilians. By exposing bad or good behaviors, the body-worn cameras also have a strong deterrent against misuse of force by the police officers and violent behavior of citizens.

It is essential to choose the right body-worn camera for each actual requirement. Here, Hytera presents its LTE body-worn camera VM780. It can capture HD videos to provide evidence for trial. More importantly, this camera has the ability to send live videos back to the control center over a 4G network. This helps the dispatcher know exactly what is happening, enhance real-time situational awareness and facilitate decision-making.

Record Facts

One of the most notable features is the 216-degree rotatable HD camera. It allows users to easily adjust the angle and capture pictures or videos in an optimal view, without removing the camera from the gear. Meanwhile, the 116-degree wide-angle lens captures more of a scene with minimal distortion. In dark conditions, the camera can still recognize a human face 5 meters, or outline 10 meters away thanks to its infrared night vision capability.

The body-worn camera VM780 uses H.265 video compression technology to save 50% storage and bandwidth compared with H.264, without sacrificing video quality. Equipped with a 3,500 mAh battery, this camera supports up to 9 hours of continuous recording. The camera offers a 64 GB/128 GB storage capacity, which is equivalent to 40/80 hours of recorded footage.

Improve Situational Awareness

The LTE body-worn camera VM780 uses the dual-stream technology. When the camera streams live video to the control center over 4G/LTE network, it can also save the same video locally. This enables dispatchers and responders to share the same information in real time, making response faster and more efficient. The body-worn camera provides positioning services by using GPS, GLONASS, BDS, and indoor Bluetooth. Users can carry out positioning, historical track playback, E-fence, and patrol route planning on the map.

Protect Your Data and People

Hytera embeds AES-256 encryption in the body-worn camera for unbreakable data security. All footage recorded by the camera is encrypted and only accessible to authorized users. The video is automatically tagged with time stamp, device ID, and user ID upon recording for tamper-proofing. If the battery goes off suddenly during recording, the body-worn camera can automatically recover the corrupted video file after power-on, so that users will never lose any critical moment.

The LTE body-worn camera VM780 comes with a dedicated emergency key. By pressing the key to alert dispatchers for assistance in an emergency, it helps users stay safe and secure.

Be a PoC radio

Hytera LTE body-worn camera VM780 also serves as a push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) radio. Over 3G, 4G, or WLAN networks, this camera allows users to make a voice call simply by pressing the push-to-talk (PTT) key. Thanks to the advanced noise reduction technology, the camera picks up the voice while removing the ambient noise. Meanwhile, the camera has two powerful 1.5-watt speakers to deliver loud and clear audio during the call, even in highly noisy environments. The body-worn camera can also be paired with a narrowband radio through Bluetooth to act as a remote speaker microphone of the latter.

Rugged and Durable

Hytera LTE body-worn camera VM780 is robust and tough against the rigor of the job site. This IP-68 certified camera is fully dust-proof and water-resistant. Meeting the MIL-STD-810G standards, the body-worn camera can withstand a drop from 2 meters. Even in harsh conditions such as dust and rain, the body-worn camera still works in a stable and reliable manner.

Comprehensive accessories and solutions

Hytera provides a complete solution to manage the body-worn camera and digital evidence from the field to the court. This solution includes the mobile device management (MDM), integrated device station (IDS) and digital evidence management (DEM). The MDM can program and upgrade body-worn cameras in batch remotely, to improve working efficiency. The IDS can collect data from body-worn cameras automatically, to query and replay the evidence. The DEM can process massive amount of data and provide a powerful search function to quickly find electronic evidence, and support role-based access control and user authorization for security.

In the meantime, the body-worn camera offers a wide range of accessories like belt clip, power adapter, USB earphone, data cable, multi-unit charger and strap to fit different situations.

