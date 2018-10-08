  • Download mobile app

08 Oct 2018, Edition - 1182, Monday

  • ISI agent arrested from Nagpur, Maharashtra who used to work at Brahmos Unit and leak info to ISI
  • Amidst protest against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala, Devaswom board chief meets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
  • SC issues notice to Central Government and Election Commission, seeks update on NRC of Tripura
  • J&K votes today: Boycott call by NC, PDP has been rejected. People have come out in large numbers to cast vote
  • Voting in first phase of J&K civic polls today
  • Narendra Modi-EPS meet may pave way for BJP-AIADMK alliance in TN
  • Relief for Chidambarams in Aircel Maxis case, matter adjourned for 1st November, Interim protection to continue
Wipro Limited to Announce Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 on October 24, 2018

October 8, 2018

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, will announce results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018 on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 after stock market trading hours in India. The results will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.wipro.com/investors.
 
At 7:15 PM IST* (9:45 AM US Eastern time) following the results announcement, the senior management will discuss the company’s performance for the quarter and answer questions sent by 6:30 PM IST* (9:00 AM US Eastern time) to: vaibhav.saha@wipro.com or abhishekkumar.jain@wipro.com
 
The audio from the conference call will be available online through a web-cast and can be accessed at http://services.choruscall.eu/links/wipro181024.html
 
Dial in details for the conference call are as below:
Time 7.15 PM – IST* (9:45 AM-ET#)

Click here for the diamond pass link
 
Diamond Pass™ is a Premium Service that enables you to connect to your conference call without having to wait for an operator.
 
If you have a Diamond Pass™ click the above link to associate your pin and receive the access details for this conference, if you do not have a Diamond Pass™ please register through the link and you will receive your Diamond Pass™ for this conference.
Primary Access Toll Number +91 22 6280 1120
+91 22 7115 8021
Local Access
Available all over India		 +91-7045671221
US Toll Free Number
US Standby Toll Number		 1 866 746 2133
1 323 386 8721
UK Toll Free Number
UK Standby Toll Number		 0 808 101 1573
44 203 478 5524
No passcode Required
 
 * Indian Standard Time, # US Eastern Time
 
Please dial any of the above numbers five to ten minutes ahead of schedule. The operator will provide instructions on asking questions before and during the call.
 
The replay of the call will be available two hours after the end of the call on following numbers:
 
Call Playback Numbers:
  Phone Number Pass-code / Conference ID Replay Dates
India Toll +91 22 71945757
+91 22 66635757		 Access Code: 947765# 24-Oct-18 to 23-Nov-18
International Toll 18554360715 Access Code: 947765# 24-Oct-18 to 23-Nov-18

