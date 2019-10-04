Wipro Limited to Announce Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 on October 15, 2019

Business Wire India
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, will announce results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 after stock market trading hours in India. The results will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.wipro.com/investors
At 7:15 PM IST* (9:45 AM US Eastern time) following the results announcement, the senior management will discuss the company’s performance for the quarter and answer questions sent by 6:30 PM IST* (9:00 AM US Eastern time) to: [email protected]
or [email protected]
The audio from the conference call will be available online through a web-cast and can be accessed at
https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=WIP20191015
Dial in details for the conference call are as below:
|Time
|7.15 PM – IST* (9:45 AM-ET#)
|
Diamond Pass™ is a Premium Service that enables you to connect to your conference call without having to wait for an operator.
If you have a Diamond Pass™ click the above link to associate your pin and receive the access details for this conference, if you do not have a Diamond Pass™ please register through the link and you will receive your Diamond Pass™ for this conference.
|Primary Access Toll Number
|+91 22 6280 1120
+91 22 7115 8021
|Local Access
Available all over India
|+91-7045671221
|US Toll Free Number
US Standby Toll Number
|1 866 746 2133
1 323 386 8721
|UK Toll Free Number
UK Standby Toll Number
|0 808 101 1573
44 203 478 5524
|No passcode Required
* Indian Standard Time, # US Eastern Time
Please dial any of the above numbers five to ten minutes ahead of schedule. The operator will provide instructions on asking questions before and during the call.
The replay of the call will be available two hours after the end of the call on following numbers:
Call Playback Numbers:
|
|Phone Number
|Pass-code / Conference ID
|Replay Dates
|India Toll
|+91 22 71945757
+91 22 66635757
|Access Code: 59483#
|15-Oct-19 to 14-Nov-19
|International Toll
|18332898317
|Access Code: 59483#
|15-Oct-19 to 14-Nov-19
Source: Businesswire