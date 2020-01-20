Wipro Positioned as a Global Market Leader in Software Defined Network Solutions and Services by ISG

by businesswireindia.com

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™: Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Global 2019 quadrant report authored by Kenn Walters.The ISG Provider Lens™ Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Global 2019 quadrant report evaluates the capabilities of 153 providers across seven quadrants: Managed WAN Services; Mobile Network (4G/5G) Additional (non-core) Services; SDN Transformation Services (Consulting and Implementation); SD-WAN Equipment and Services (DIY); SDN Security Services; SD Network Technologies (Core), and SD Network Technologies (Mobile to Edge). It highlights that Wipro produces highly innovative solutions backed by expertise, toolsets, methods and processes, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotic process Automation (RPA), and is an important provider of advanced security packages within SDN globally. Wipro has been recognised as a Leader in Managed WAN Services, SDN Transformation Services (Consulting & Implementation) and a Rising Star in SDN Security Services quadrant in the report.According to ISG analysts, “Wipro’s managed network services are consulting led, covering both off-the-shelf and highly tailored client-specific solutions. These include Wipro Digital’s Designit, ITIL integrated service platforms, governance via Wipro SmartView, Cloud Trust Security framework, Wipro Holmes™ RPA/AI methods and toolsets and Wipro WANTAGE. It also offers partner solutions and products from leading OEM’s. Wipro’s SD network services portfolio falls under its “connected future” practice and includes data center networks, WAN, SD-WAN and SDN/NFV areas, utilizing Swift SDN and #WANFreedom. Delivery is supported throughout the operational deployment and is managed by a vast array of toolsets, products and processes.”said, “We are thrilled to be recognized as a global leader across multiple quadrants in the software defined network solutions and services space by ISG. It underscores our capabilities and supports our vision to design, deploy and manage large network transformation projects and investments in SDN technology. Our 14 global delivery centers, CoE on SDN platform and our partner ecosystem is well equipped to meet customers’ growing business needs. We leverage intelligent platforms, automation tools and industry best practices such as Wipro HOLMES™ for AI/ML, ServiceNXT™ for ITIL process consistency, compliance, governance and security to deliver innovative solutions for our clients globally.”Source: Businesswire