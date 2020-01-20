Wipro positioned as a Leader in Networks – Software defined solutions and services for UK and Nordics

by businesswireindia.com

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™: Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services quadrant report for Nordics and the U.K. The reports were authored by Avimanyu Basu.ISG recognized Wipro after evaluating the capabilities of 153 providers across seven quadrants: Managed WAN Services; Mobile Network (4G/5G) Additional (non-core) Services; SDN Transformation Services (Consulting and Implementation); SD-WAN Equipment and Services (DIY); SDN Security Services; SD Network Technologies (Core), and SD Network Technologies (Mobile to Edge).Wipro has been named a ‘Leader’ in Managed WAN Services, SDN Transformation Services (Consulting & Implementation), SDN security services, SD Network Technologies (Core) and SD Network Technologies (Mobile to Edge) quadrant in the ISG Provider Lens™: Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services quadrant report for Nordics.Separately in the ISG Provider Lens™: Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services quadrant report for UK, Wipro has been acknowledged as a Leader in Managed WAN Services, SDN Transformation Services (Consulting & Implementation), & SDN security services and a ‘Rising star’ in Mobile Network (4G/5G) Additional (non-core) Services, SD Network Technologies (Core) and SD Network Technologies (Mobile to Edge) quadrant.The ISG Provider Lens™: Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services quadrant report for Nordics highlights that Wipro’s OEM-agnostic approach, flexible delivery, versatile engagement model, and skilled workforce combined with a global footprint, an array of IP and tools have helped the company deliver reliable and holistic AI, RPA-driven solutions to customers. According to the ISG Provider Lens™: Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services quadrant report for UK, Wipro brings in the right mix of automation, AI and strategic consulting capabilities for a client looking for network optimization and not necessarily transformation. The company has a significant and reliable managed services portfolio for traditional WAN and SD-WAN in the UK along with a vast enterprise client base.According to ISG analysts, “In Nordics, Wipro offers a wide range of partner products and in-house solutions that enable enterprise connectivity and create a strong partnership ecosystem with security vendors. The various products and services with in-house or partner capabilities is enhancing its R&D capabilities.”“Wipro’s managed network services cover both off-the-shelf solutions and customized client-specific solutions in the UK and globally. These range from design, development, deployment and maintenance of the managed network. Wipro offers reliable SD network services and covers services on data centre networks, WAN, SD-WAN and SDN/NFV, which utilize Swift SDN and WANFreedom solutions. Wipro’s consulting-led delivery model supported by an array of toolsets, products and processes as well as a strong digital and network engineering capability help deliver a smooth enterprise network transformation service,” analysts noted.said, “We are pleased to have been positioned as leaders across multiple quadrants in the ISG's Provider Lens™ for Networks – Software Defined Solutions and Services for Nordics and the UK. We believe this recognition underscores our capabilities to manage large network transformation projects in the region and enables our customers to accelerate their digital journey. We have invested heavily on talent and building future skills in API-centric programmable network, created reusable framework and methodologies using intelligent platforms, automation tools and industry best practices such as Wipro Holmes™ for AI/ML, ServiceNXT™ platform for ITIL process consistency, compliance governance and security delivered through our Delivery centers.”Source: Businesswire