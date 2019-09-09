  • Download mobile app
09 Sep 2019
Wipro Positioned as Global Market Leader in Digital Workplace Services by ISG

by businesswireindia.com

September 9, 2019

Business Wire India
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been recognized as a market leader in Digital Workplace Services by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
 
The ISG report highlights that Wipro offers a strong support services portfolio with increased focus on automation. The report also observed that Wipro is well-known among clients for its strong workplace engineering capabilities.
 
ISG evaluated 41 service providers in the study and ranked them in each of the quadrants with respect to their portfolio attractiveness and competitive strength. This study on digital workplace services includes eight quadrants that represent key services in this space. It includes one quadrant on consulting services and three quadrants on managed services, covering managed workplace services, managed mobile services and combined services for midmarket clients.
 
Kiran Desai, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited said, "We are excited to be positioned as a ‘Leader’ in ISG’s report. It is a testament to our workplace consulting capabilities, our industry-leading offerings such as LiVE Workspace™ and VirtuaDesk™, our investments in next-generation workplace automation platforms like Wipro HOLMES™ and our strong partner eco system. It also highlights our delivery excellence that ensures enhanced end-user experience and faster time to market, which is at the core of our client’s success in today's digital economy."
Source: Businesswire

