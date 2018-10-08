  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
08 Oct 2018, Edition - 1182, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • ISI agent arrested from Nagpur, Maharashtra who used to work at Brahmos Unit and leak info to ISI
  • Amidst protest against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala, Devaswom board chief meets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
  • SC issues notice to Central Government and Election Commission, seeks update on NRC of Tripura
  • J&K votes today: Boycott call by NC, PDP has been rejected. People have come out in large numbers to cast vote
  • Voting in first phase of J&K civic polls today
  • Narendra Modi-EPS meet may pave way for BJP-AIADMK alliance in TN
  • Relief for Chidambarams in Aircel Maxis case, matter adjourned for 1st November, Interim protection to continue
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Wipro Selected as Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) Member for the 9th Consecutive Year

by businesswireindia.com

October 8, 2018

Business Wire India
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been selected as a member of the global Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) – 2018 for the ninth year in succession.
 
Launched in 2009, the S&P DJSI (World) is the gold standard for corporate sustainability. Inclusion in DJSI (World) index is based on a rigorous analysis of a company’s performance on 600 data points spread across 21 primary indicators and more than 120 secondary indicators across Economic, Environmental and Social Dimensions. A total of 2094 companies were assessed from around the world of which 317 companies have been chosen as the DJSI (World) constituents for the year 2018-19.
 
Commenting on this recognition, Abidali Z Neemuchwala, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Wipro Limited said, “It is a moment of great pride for us to be recognized by S&P DJSI (World). It is a true testament to Wipro’s uncompromising focus on corporate governance, risk management and sustainability. This recognition encourages us to stay committed to our goal of creating a sustainable ecosystem and have the best-in-class benchmarks for further progress.”
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿