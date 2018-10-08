Wipro Selected as Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) Member for the 9th Consecutive Year

by businesswireindia.com

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been selected as a member of the global Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) – 2018 for the ninth year in succession.Launched in 2009, the S&P DJSI (World) is the gold standard for corporate sustainability. Inclusion in DJSI (World) index is based on a rigorous analysis of a company’s performance on 600 data points spread across 21 primary indicators and more than 120 secondary indicators across Economic, Environmental and Social Dimensions. A total of 2094 companies were assessed from around the world of which 317 companies have been chosen as the DJSI (World) constituents for the year 2018-19.Commenting on this recognition,said, “It is a moment of great pride for us to be recognized by S&P DJSI (World). It is a true testament to Wipro’s uncompromising focus on corporate governance, risk management and sustainability. This recognition encourages us to stay committed to our goal of creating a sustainable ecosystem and have the best-in-class benchmarks for further progress.”Source: Businesswire