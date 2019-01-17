WNS Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Earnings, Revises Full Year Guidance



WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited, amounts in millions, except share and per share data)

Three months ended Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sep 30,

2018 Revenue $ 199.7 $ 188.6 $ 199.1 Cost of revenue 125.2 124.4 129.0 Gross profit 74.5 64.1 70.1 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses 10.9 10.6 11.3 General and administrative expenses 28.2 28.3 27.9 Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net (1.9) (4.4) (1.9) Amortization of intangible assets 3.9 3.9 4.0 Operating profit 33.4 25.7 28.8 Other (income) / expenses, net (3.6) (2.5) (3.0) Finance expense 0.8 1.0 0.8 Profit before income taxes 36.2 27.2 31.0 Income tax expense 7.6 0.9 6.2 Profit after tax $ 28.6 $ 26.3 $ 24.8 Earnings per share of ordinary share Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.52 $ 0.50 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.51 $ 0.48

WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited, amounts in millions, except share and per share data)

As at Dec 31,

2018 As at Mar 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 85.3 $ 99.8 Investments 49.6 121.0 Trade receivables, net 73.8 71.4 Unbilled revenue 55.7 61.7 Funds held for clients 9.9 10.1 Derivative assets 15.0 11.7 Prepayments and other current assets 20.7 24.8 Total current assets 310.0 400.5 Non-current assets: Goodwill 130.0 135.2 Intangible assets 82.1 89.7 Property and equipment 57.4 60.6 Derivative assets 6.7 3.2 Investments 80.3 0.5 Deferred tax assets 21.9 27.4 Other non-current assets 59.0 42.4 Total non-current assets 437.5 359.0 TOTAL ASSETS $ 747.5 $ 759.6 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 20.0 $ 19.7 Provisions and accrued expenses 27.7 28.8 Derivative liabilities 4.7 6.5 Pension and other employee obligations 55.6 64.6 Current portion of long-term debt 27.8 27.7 Contract liabilities 4.7 2.9 Current taxes payable 2.0 1.3 Other liabilities 14.7 15.7 Total current liabilities 157.3 167.3 Non-current liabilities: Derivative liabilities 0.5 2.3 Pension and other employee obligations 10.5 9.6 Long-term debt 47.5 61.4 Contract liabilities 1.2 0.6 Other non-current liabilities 10.4 11.7 Deferred tax liabilities 11.2 11.8 Total non-current liabilities 81.3 97.3 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 238.6 $ 264.6 Shareholders' equity: Share capital (ordinary shares $0.16 (10 pence) par value, authorized 60,000,000 shares; issued: 51,069,370 shares and 54,834,080 shares; each as at December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively)

8.0

8.5 Share premium

262.2

371.8 Retained earnings 448.5 364.4 Other components of equity (153.4) (115.5) Total shareholders’ equity including shares held in treasury $ 565.3 $ 629.2 Less: 1,100,000 shares as at December 31, 2018 and 4,400,000 shares as at March 31, 2018, held in treasury, at cost (56.4) (134.2) Total shareholders’ equity $ 508.9 $ 495.0 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 747.5 $ 759.6

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three months ended Three months ended

Dec 31, 2018 compared to Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sep 30, 2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sep 30, 2018 (Amounts in millions) (% growth) Revenue (GAAP) $ 199.7 $ 188.6 $ 199.1

5.9 % 0.3% Less: Payments to repair centers 3.9 3.4 3.6 13.1 % 6.5% Revenue less repair payments (non-GAAP) $ 195.9 $ 185.2 $ 195.5 5.8 % 0.2% Exchange rate impact (0.1) (5.7) 0.1 Constant currency revenue less

repair payments (non-GAAP) $ 195.7 $ 179.4 $ 195.6 9.1 % 0.1%

Three months ended Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sep 30,

2018 (Amounts in millions) Cost of revenue (GAAP) $ 125.2 $ 124.4 $ 129.0 Less: Payments to repair centers 3.9 3.4 3.6 Less: Share-based compensation expense 1.2 1.0 1.1 Adjusted cost of revenue (excluding payment to repair centers and share-based compensation expense) (non-GAAP) $ 120.1 $ 120.0 $ 124.3

Three months ended Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sep 30,

2018 (Amounts in millions) Gross profit (GAAP) $ 74.5 $ 64.1 $ 70.1 Add: Share-based compensation expense 1.2 1.0 1.1 Adjusted gross profit (excluding share-based compensation expense) (non-GAAP) $ 75.8 $ 65.1 $ 71.2

Three months ended Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sep 30,

2018 Gross profit as a percentage of revenue (GAAP) 37.3 % 34.0 % 35.2 % Adjusted gross profit (excluding share-based compensation expense) as a percentage of revenue less repair payments (non-GAAP) 38.7 % 35.2 % 36.4 %

Three months ended Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sep 30,

2018 (Amounts in millions) Selling and marketing expenses (GAAP) $ 10.9 $ 10.6 $ 11.3 Less: Share-based compensation expense 1.3 0.7 0.9 Adjusted selling and marketing expenses (excluding share-based compensation expense) (non-GAAP) $ 9.6 $ 9.9 $ 10.4

Three months ended Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sep 30,

2018 Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue (GAAP) 5.5 % 5.6 % 5.7 % Adjusted selling and marketing expenses (excluding share-based compensation expense) as a percentage of revenue less repair payments (non-GAAP) 4.9 % 5.4 % 5.3 %

Three months ended Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sep 30,

2018 (Amounts in millions) General and administrative expenses (GAAP) $ 28.2 $ 28.3 $ 27.9 Less: Share-based compensation expense 5.2 5.6 6.1 Adjusted general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expense) (non-GAAP) $ 23.0 $ 22.8 $ 21.8

Three months ended Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sep 30,

2018 General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue (GAAP) 14.1 % 15.0 % 14.0 % Adjusted general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expense) as a percentage of revenue less repair payments (non-GAAP) 11.7 % 12.3 % 11.1 %

Three months ended Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sep 30,

2018 (Amounts in millions) Operating profit (GAAP) $ 33.4 $ 25.7 $ 28.8 Add: Share-based compensation expense 7.7 7.2 8.1 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 3.9 3.9 4.0 Adjusted operating profit (excluding share-based

compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets)

(non-GAAP) $ 45.1 $ 36.8 $ 41.0

Three months ended Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sep 30,

2018 Operating profit as a percentage of revenue (GAAP) 16.7 % 13.6 % 14.5 % Adjusted operating profit (excluding share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets) as a percentage

of revenue less repair payments (non-GAAP) 23.0 % 19.9 % 21.0 %

Three months ended Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sep 30,

2018 (Amounts in millions) Profit (GAAP) $ 28.6 $ 26.3 $ 24.8 Add: Share-based compensation expense 7.7 7.2 8.1 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 3.9 3.9 4.0 Less: Tax impact on share-based compensation expense(1) (1.5) (2.0) (2.1) Less: Tax impact on amortization of intangible assets(1) (0.8) (1.3) (1.1) Adjusted Net Income (excluding share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets, including tax effect thereon) (non-GAAP) $ 38.0 $ 34.2 $ 33.7

Three months ended Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sep 30,

2018 Profit as a percentage of revenue (GAAP) 14.3 % 13.9 % 12.5 % Adjusted net income (excluding share-based compensation

expense and amortization of intangible assets including tax

effect thereon) as a percentage of revenue less repair payments (non-GAAP) 19.4 % 18.4 % 17.2 %

Three months ended Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sep 30,

2018 Basic earnings per ADS (GAAP) $ 0.57 $ 0.52 $ 0.50 Add: Adjustments for share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets 0.23 0.22 0.23 Less: Tax impact on share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets (0.04) (0.06) (0.06) Adjusted basic earnings per ADS (excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets, including tax effect thereon) (non-GAAP) $ 0.76 $ 0.68 $ 0.67

Three months ended Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sep 30,

2018 Diluted earnings per ADS (GAAP) $ 0.55 $ 0.51 $ 0.48 Add: Adjustments for share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets 0.23 0.21 0.23 Less: Tax impact on share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets (0.05) (0.06) (0.06) Adjusted diluted earnings per ADS (excluding amortization of intangible assets and share-based compensation expense, including tax effect thereon) (non-GAAP) $ 0.73 $ 0.66 $ 0.65

*See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliations of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to our GAAP operating results at the end of this release.The financial information in this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe more accurately reflect our core operating performance. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to our GAAP operating results are included below. A more detailed discussion of our GAAP results is contained in “Part I –Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on May 16, 2018.For financial statement reporting purposes, WNS has two reportable segments: WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. Revenue less repair payments is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as (a) revenue less (b) in the auto claims business, payments to repair centers for “fault” repair cases where WNS acts as the principal in its dealings with the third party repair centers and its clients. WNS believes that revenue less repair payments for “fault” repairs reflects more accurately the value addition of the business process management services that it directly provides to its clients. For more details, please see the discussion in “Part I – Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects – Overview” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on May 16, 2018.Constant currency revenue less repair payments is a non-GAAP financial measure. We present constant currency revenue less repair payments so that revenue less repair payments may be viewed without the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of business performance. Constant currency revenue less repair payments is presented by recalculating prior period’s revenue less repair payments denominated in currencies other than in US dollars using the foreign exchange rate used for the latest period, without taking into account the impact of hedging gains/losses. Our non-US dollar denominated revenues include, but are not limited to, revenues denominated in pound sterling, South African rand, Australian dollar and Euro.WNS also presents (1) adjusted operating margin, which refers to adjusted operating profit (calculated as operating profit / (loss) excluding share-based expense and amortization of intangible assets) as a percentage of revenue less repair payments, and (2) ANI, which is calculated as profit excluding share-based expense and amortization of intangible assets and including the tax effect thereon, and other non-GAAP financial measures included in this release as supplemental measures of its performance. WNS presents these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they assist investors in comparing its performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that are non-recurring in nature and those it believes are not indicative of its core operating performance. In addition, it uses these non-GAAP financial measures (i) as a factor in evaluating management’s performance when determining incentive compensation and (ii) to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for WNS’s financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS.The company is not able to provide our forward-looking GAAP revenue, profit and earnings per ADS without unreasonable efforts for a number of reasons, including our inability to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the payments to repair centers, our future share-based compensation expense under IFRS 2 (Share Based payments), amortization of intangibles associated with future acquisitions and currency fluctuations. As a result, any attempt to provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking GAAP financial measures (revenue, profit, earnings per ADS) to our forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures (revenue less repair payments*, ANI* and Adjusted diluted earnings* per ADS respectively) would imply a degree of likelihood that we do not believe is reasonable.The company applies GAAP methodologies in computing the tax impact on its non-GAAP ANI adjustments (including amortization of intangible assets and share-based compensation expense). The company’s non-GAAP tax expense is generally higher than its GAAP tax expense if the income subject to taxes is higher considering the effect of the items excluded from GAAP profit to arrive at non-GAAP profit.