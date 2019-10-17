WNS Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Earnings, Revises Full Year Guidance

October 17, 2019
|Highlights – Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter:
|GAAP Financials
Non-GAAP Financial Measures*
Other Metrics
Fiscal 2020 Guidance
WNS is updating guidance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 as follows:
“The company has updated our forecast for fiscal 2020 based on current visibility levels and exchange rates,” said Sanjay Puria, WNS’s Chief Financial Officer. “Our guidance for the year reflects growth in revenue less repair payments* of 8% to 12%, or 10% to 14% on a constant currency* basis. We currently have over 98% visibility to the midpoint of the range.”
Conference Call
WNS will host a conference call on October 17, 2019 at 8:00 am (Eastern) to discuss the company's quarterly results. To participate in the call, please use the following details: +1-888-656-9018; international dial-in +1-503-343-6030; participant passcode 7391577. A replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-855-859-2056; international dial-in +1-404-537-3406; passcode 7391577, as well as on the WNS website, www.wns.com, beginning two hours after the end of the call.
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 350 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2019, WNS had 42,602 professionals across 61 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions about our Company and our industry. Generally, these forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “seek,” “should” and similar expressions. These statements include, among other things, the discussions of our strategic initiatives and the expected resulting benefits, our growth opportunities, industry environment, expectations concerning our future financial performance and growth potential, including our fiscal 2020 guidance, future profitability, and expected foreign currency exchange rates. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to worldwide economic and business conditions; political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations; our dependence on a limited number of clients in a limited number of industries; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments; increasing competition in the BPM industry; technological innovation; telecommunications or technology disruptions; our ability to attract and retain clients; our liability arising from fraud or unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client and customer data; negative public reaction in the US or the UK to offshore outsourcing; our ability to collect our receivables from, or bill our unbilled services to our clients; our ability to expand our business or effectively manage growth; our ability to hire and retain enough sufficiently trained employees to support our operations; the effects of our different pricing strategies or those of our competitors; our ability to successfully consummate, integrate and achieve accretive benefits from our strategic acquisitions, and to successfully grow our revenue and expand our service offerings and market share; and future regulatory actions and conditions in our operating areas. These and other factors are more fully discussed in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F and subsequent reports on Form 6-K filed with or furnished to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available at www.sec.gov. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.
References to “$” and “USD” refer to the United States dollars, the legal currency of the United States; references to “GBP” refer to the British pound, the legal currency of Britain; and references to “INR” refer to Indian Rupees, the legal currency of India. References to GAAP refers to International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS).
|Three months ended
|Sep 30,
2019
|Sep 30,
2018
|Jun 30,
2019
|Revenue
|$
|226.2
|$
|199.1
|$
|214.6
|Cost of revenue
|142.1
|129.0
|133.5
|Gross profit
|84.1
|70.1
|81.1
|Operating expenses:
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|12.2
|11.3
|12.4
|
General and administrative expenses
|32.7
|27.9
|30.0
|
Foreign exchange gain, net
|(1.1)
|(1.9)
|(0.8)
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|3.9
|4.0
|3.9
|Operating profit
|36.3
|28.8
|35.6
|Other income, net
|(3.3)
|(3.0)
|(3.7)
|Finance expense (1)
|4.3
|0.8
|4.4
|Profit before income taxes
|35.2
|31.0
|34.8
|Income tax expense
|6.5
|6.2
|7.2
|Profit after tax
|$
|28.7
|$
|24.8
|$
|27.6
|Earnings per share of ordinary share
|Basic
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.55
|Diluted
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.53
|As at Sep 30,
2019
|As at Mar 31,
2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|82.4
|$
|85.4
|
Investments
|58.3
|67.9
|
Trade receivables, net
|75.4
|73.9
|
Unbilled revenue
|64.6
|66.8
|
Funds held for clients
|11.8
|7.1
|
Derivative assets
|20.0
|13.4
|
Contract assets
|6.9
|4.2
|
Prepayments and other current assets
|23.2
|16.8
|Total current assets
|342.5
|335.4
|Non-current assets:
|
Goodwill
|129.0
|130.8
|
Intangible assets
|75.9
|80.2
|
Property and equipment
|59.9
|61.0
|
Right-of-use assets (1)
|172.1
|–
|
Derivative assets
|3.3
|5.7
|
Investments
|83.1
|82.5
|
Contract assets
|27.5
|22.0
|
Deferred tax assets
|24.5
|23.8
|
Other non-current assets
|40.9
|44.2
|Total non-current assets
|616.1
|450.2
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|958.6
|$
|785.6
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|
Trade payables
|$
|21.7
|$
|17.8
|
Provisions and accrued expenses
|35.7
|27.6
|
Derivative liabilities
|2.7
|2.1
|
Pension and other employee obligations
|56.8
|68.1
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|22.4
|28.0
|
Contract liabilities
|6.9
|5.4
|
Current taxes payable
|3.7
|2.6
|
Lease liabilities (1)
|22.4
|–
|
Other liabilities
|10.3
|10.3
|Total current liabilities
|182.6
|162.0
|Non-current liabilities:
|
Derivative liabilities
|0.7
|0.3
|
Pension and other employee obligations
|12.6
|11.2
|
Long-term debt
|25.1
|33.4
|
Contract liabilities
|15.3
|6.6
|
Other non-current liabilities
|0.2
|9.0
|
Lease liabilities – non current (1)
|167.0
|–
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|10.4
|10.7
|Total non-current liabilities
|231.4
|71.2
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|$
|413.9
|$
|233.2
|Shareholders' equity:
|
Share capital (ordinary shares $0.16 (10 pence) par value, authorized 60,000,000 shares; issued: 50,679,285 shares and 51,153,220 shares; each as at September 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively)
|8.1
|8.1
|
Share premium
|233.7
|269.5
|
Retained earnings
|525.9
|478.1
|
Other components of equity
|(159.2)
|(146.9)
|Total shareholders’ equity including shares held in treasury
|$
|608.5
|$
|608.8
|
Less: 1,100,000 shares as at September 30, 2019 and 1,101,300 shares as at March 31, 2019, held in treasury, at cost
|(63.8)
|(56.4)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|$
|544.7
|$
|552.4
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|958.6
|$
|785.6
|Three months ended
|
Three months ended Sep 30, 2019 compared to
|Sep 30,
2019
|Sep 30,
2018
|Jun 30, 2019
|Sep 30,
2018
|Jun 30,
2019
|(Amounts in millions)
|(% growth)
|Revenue (GAAP)
|$
|226.2
|$
|199.1
|$
|214.6
|
|13.6%
|5.4%
|Less: Payments to repair centers
|5.5
|3.6
|3.0
|50.6%
|84.8%
|Revenue less repair payments (non-GAAP)
|$
|220.7
|$
|195.5
|$
|211.6
|12.9%
|4.3%
|Exchange rate impact
|(4.0)
|(3.4)
|(4.9)
|Constant currency revenue less
repair payments (non-GAAP)
|$
|216.6
|$
|192.1
|$
|206.6
|12.8%
|4.8%
|Three months ended
|Sep 30,
2019
|Sep 30,
2018
| Jun 30,
2019
|(Amounts in millions)
|Cost of revenue (GAAP)
|$
|142.1
|$
|129.0
|$
|133.5
|Less: Payments to repair centers
|5.5
|3.6
|3.0
|Less: Share-based compensation expense
|1.5
|1.1
|1.2
|Adjusted cost of revenue (excluding payment to repair centers and share-based compensation expense) (non-GAAP)
|$
|135.1
|$
|124.3
|$
|129.3
|Three months ended
|Sep 30,
2019
|Sep 30,
2018
|Jun 30,
2019
|(Amounts in millions)
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|$
|84.1
|$
|70.1
|$
|81.1
|Add: Share-based compensation expense
|1.5
|1.1
|1.2
|Adjusted gross profit (excluding share-based compensation expense) (non-GAAP)
|$
|85.6
|$
|71.2
|$
|82.3
|Three months ended
|Sep 30,
2019
|Sep 30,
2018
|Jun 30,
2019
|Gross profit as a percentage of revenue (GAAP)
|37.2%
|35.2%
|37.8%
|Adjusted gross profit (excluding share-based compensation expense) as a percentage of revenue less repair payments (non-GAAP)
|38.8%
|36.4%
|38.9%
|Three months ended
|Sep 30,
2019
|Sep 30,
2018
| Jun 30,
2019
|(Amounts in millions)
|Selling and marketing expenses (GAAP)
|$
|12.2
|$
|11.3
|$
|12.4
|Less: Share-based compensation expense
|1.4
|0.9
|1.1
|Adjusted selling and marketing expenses (excluding share-based compensation expense) (non-GAAP)
|$
|10.8
|$
|10.4
|$
|11.3
|Three months ended
|Sep 30,
2019
|Sep 30,
2018
|Jun 30,
2019
|Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue (GAAP)
|5.4%
|5.7%
|5.8%
|Adjusted selling and marketing expenses (excluding share-based compensation expense) as a percentage of revenue less repair payments (non-GAAP)
|4.9%
|5.3%
|5.3%
|Three months ended
|Sep 30,
2019
|Sep 30,
2018
|Jun 30,
2019
|(Amounts in millions)
|General and administrative expenses (GAAP)
|$
|32.7
|$
|27.9
|$
|30.0
|Less: Share-based compensation expense
|8.7
|6.1
|6.4
|Adjusted general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expense) (non-GAAP)
|$
|23.9
|$
|21.8
|$
|23.6
|Three months ended
|Sep 30,
2019
|Sep 30,
2018
|Jun 30,
2019
|General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue (GAAP)
|14.5%
|14.0%
|14.0%
|Adjusted general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expense) as a percentage of revenue less repair payments (non-GAAP)
|10.8%
|11.1%
|11.2%
|Three months ended
|Sep 30,
2019
|Sep 30,
2018
|Jun 30,
2019
|(Amounts in millions)
|Operating profit (GAAP)
|$
|36.3
|$
|28.8
|$
|35.6
|Add: Share-based compensation expense
|11.7
|8.1
|8.6
|Add: Amortization of intangible assets
|3.9
|4.0
|3.9
|Adjusted operating profit (excluding share-based
compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets)
(non-GAAP)
|$
|51.9
|$
|41.0
|$
|48.2
|Three months ended
|Sep 30,
2019
|Sep 30,
2018
|Jun 30,
2019
|Operating profit as a percentage of revenue (GAAP)
|16.1%
|14.5%
|16.6%
|Adjusted operating profit (excluding share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets) as a percentage
of revenue less repair payments (non-GAAP)
|23.5%
|21.0%
|22.8%
|Three months ended
|Sep 30,
2019
|Sep 30,
2018
| Jun 30,
2019
|(Amounts in millions)
|Profit after tax (GAAP)
|$
|28.7
|$
|24.8
|$
|27.6
|Add: Share-based compensation expense
|11.7
|8.1
|8.6
|Add: Amortization of intangible assets
|3.9
|4.0
|3.9
|Less: Tax impact on share-based compensation expense(1)
|(2.8)
|(2.1)
|(1.7)
|Less: Tax impact on amortization of intangible assets(1)
|(1.0)
|(1.1)
|(0.9)
|Adjusted Net Income (excluding share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets, including tax effect thereon) (non-GAAP)
|$
|40.6
|$
|33.7
|$
|37.6
|Three months ended
|Sep 30,
2019
|Sep 30,
2018
| Jun 30,
2019
|Profit after tax as a percentage of revenue (GAAP)
|12.7%
|12.5%
|12.9%
|Adjusted net income (excluding share-based compensation
expense and amortization of intangible assets, including tax
effect thereon) as a percentage of revenue less repair payments (non-GAAP)
|18.4%
|17.2%
|17.8%
|Three months ended
|Sep 30,
2019
|Sep 30,
2018
| Jun 30,
2019
|Basic earnings per ADS (GAAP)
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.55
|Add: Adjustments for share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets
|0.31
|0.23
|0.25
|Less: Tax impact on share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets
|(0.07)
|(0.06)
|(0.05)
|Adjusted basic earnings per ADS (excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets, including tax effect thereon) (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.75
|Three months ended
|Sep 30,
2019
|Sep 30,
2018
| Jun 30,
2019
|Diluted earnings per ADS (GAAP)
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.53
|Add: Adjustments for share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets
|0.30
|0.23
|0.24
|Less: Tax impact on share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets
|(0.07)
|(0.06)
|(0.05)
|Adjusted diluted earnings per ADS (excluding amortization of intangible assets and share-based compensation expense, including tax effect thereon) (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.72