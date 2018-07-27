WNS Named a 'Leader' in Business Process Transformation through RPA and AI by NelsonHall

Business Wire India
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it has been named a ‘Leader’ in NelsonHall’s 2018 Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for Business Process Transformation through Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). WNS has been positioned as a ‘Leader’ in the overall market segment, and was also named a ‘Leader’ in the Insurance, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, and Travel, Transportation and Logistics verticals.
WNS was rated highly in terms of capability to meet future client requirements, and cited for its strong domain-centricity, process expertise and development of sector-specific RPA and AI assets.
“Being positioned in the ‘Leader’ quadrant reinforces our overall market positioning in the area of technology-enabled Business Process Transformation. This report highlights our ability to deliver immediate benefits to clients, and our readiness from a capability standpoint to meet their future BPM requirements,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.
John Willmott, NelsonHall CEO, said “WNS was identified as a Leader based on a number of strengths, including its ability to integrate RPA and machine learning into standard industry processes to create new digital business models, and the RPA & AI-enabled assets it has built for the travel and insurance sectors, finance & accounting, and customer interaction services.”
WNS Robotics & Digital Automation TRACTM
is an all-inclusive suite of automation tools, analytical models and digitally led transformation solutions that can transform client processes into self-learning and self-sustaining future-ready digital platforms. WNS uses a combination of proprietary and partner-driven bots, custom automation, Web services, owned and partner-driven augmentation platforms to offer an “all-in-one” solution for clients’ needs.
Source: Businesswire