WNS to Sponsor 2019 Travelers Championship

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it will be a ‘Founding Partner’ sponsor at the 2019 Travelers Championship for the fifth consecutive year. The Travelers Championship, a premier PGA Tour golf event, will be held from June 17-23, 2019 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
"WNS is excited to continue our association with the Travelers Championship. This world-class golf tournament has a great tradition of giving back to the community by donating 100 percent of the net proceeds to charity. The tournament’s ideology aligns well with WNS’ commitment to corporate social responsibility
focused on positively impacting global communities in which we live and work,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.
"This is the fifth year in a row that WNS is collaborating with us as a founding partner. This event brings together sports, business and corporate social responsibility and it is encouraging to have a committed partner like WNS supporting our mission,” said Nathan Grube, Tournament Director, Travelers Championship.
The 2019 tournament will feature some of the world’s best professional golfers including Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley, Patrick Reed and 2018 Travelers Championship winner Bubba Watson. Last year, the Travelers Championship generated more than $2 million for 150 charities throughout the region and has generated more than $40 million for regional charities since its inception in 1952.
