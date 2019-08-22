WPP Foundation Wins Multiple Accolades at Asia's Best CSR Practices Awards, Singapore 2019

by businesswireindia.com

“We are proud to be recognised at Asia’s Best CSR Practices Awards, which honours some of the finest organisations within this region. This recognition reaffirms our efforts and the role played in the lives of our children and their journeys from their education to livelihood. A big thank you to several salient players within my team at the WPP India Foundation, and the continuous support from WPP. As we open many more doors of opportunities for our children. I also thank our true winners – our children, who make us stronger and bring much joy to us through it all.”

WPP Foundation, the CSR entity of WPP India won multiple awards at the Asia's Best CSR Practices Awards in Singapore. The accolades include –and. In addition,, was awardedThe awards recognise WPP Foundation’s contribution towards the Indian society via its Education to Livelihood (E2L) Program and the winners were chosen based on several key factors, which included the quality of their CSR projects, their approach and impact on society.On winning the award,, said,WPP India CSR Foundation’s Education to Livelihood programme (E2L) takes on an evidence-based approach in developing frameworks to facilitate successful implementation. The Foundation’s key initiatives include improving educational outcomes in literacy and numeracy, with a focus on opening young minds to the world of digital innovation. The Foundation also inculcates in youth a sense of confidence and gender equality as well as train their mindsets and habits for future livelihoods, through counselling, sport, dance and music.Source: Businesswire