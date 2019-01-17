Wrangler Announces the Winners of True Wanderer 7.0

by businesswireindia.com

, started in 2012, continues to be an increasingly popular annual event for the people who want to celebrate their love for the open road and the adventure of travelling.In 2018, thousands applied to be a part of the seventh season and 25 True Wanderer finalists were selected to go on the trip around India to a destination of their choice. They could choose to travel by car, bike, foot or any mode of transportation of their choice whilst completing travel-related challenges set by Wrangler.The 25 finalists, styled in, took wandering to a whole new level as they showcased the passions that drive their wanderlust. They captured the highlights of their epic road trips and shared it with the True Wanderer community with interesting and inspiring stories, photographs and videos. Their experiences can be found atBased on public votes and the scores of an independent elite judging panel, Wranglerannounces the winners. The first prize has been won byfrom, an exotic wildlife expedition to. The second prize has been claimed byalso from, who has won a trip to the beautiful scenic mountains ofThe third prize winner is, who gets a chance to spend time in the land of backwatersTrue Wanderer finally comes to a perfect end at Biker’s Café. Sundeep Gujjar, Founder & Motographer of XBhp India’s largest lifestyle motorcycling platform, was present at the event to handover the prizes to winners., says, “Our brand is built around the spirit of freedom and the adventure and Wrangler seeks to be a companion for the open road for travelers and adventurers everywhere. We believe the three winners went on inspiring journeys that showcased their love for travel and adventure. It has been a total pleasure sharing this adventure with them and all the other contestants of True Wanderer 2018.”Source: Businesswire