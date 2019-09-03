WWICS’ Guide to a Successful Canadian Visitor Visa Application

Canada is a popular country to visit, thanks to its close proximity to the United States, unique urban cities, and most beautiful natural landscapes in the world. Every year, more than 35 million people from all around the world visit Canada for many different reasons. However, those who wish to visit this magnificent country for travelling purposes need to first obtain a Tourist Visa.

Canada Tourist Visa is a temporary Canadian immigration option that allows tourists to visit Canada for the purpose of Tourism, Leisure and Family Visit. Canada tourist visas are of two types: Single Entry Visa & Multiple Entry Visa.

A single entry visa allows the visa holder to visit Canada just once. After the visa holder leaves Canada, except for travelling to the United States and St. Pierre and Miquelon, he or she will require a new visa to enter Canada again. On the other hand, a multiple entry visa allows the visa holder to visit Canada for a time period of six months at a time, without having to reapply each time. The visa can be valid for up to 10 years, or one month before the visa holder’s passport expires, whichever happens earlier.

Canadian Visitor Visa: How to Improve Your Visa Application

Each year, the Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration Canada receives around 1.8 million visitor visa applications from people wishing to visit Canada on a temporary basis, out of which the government of Canada only emits around 5 Lac tourist visas annually. Therefore, it’s very important to keep certain factors in mind while applying for Canada visitor Visa to have a favorable result.

Firstly, since this type of visa is not for the purposes of living in Canada as permanent resident, IRCC wants reassurance that the visitor will return to his or her country before the expiration of their visa. To prove that, you will have to show you have a strong establishment in your country. This includes your employment stability, your assets, your marital status, children and family, along with any other responsibilities that require your return to your home country.

The Second most important factor is to be clear of the purpose of your visit. You have to specify why you’re visiting Canada. Whether it’s simply for tourism purposes or a special family celebration, you have to make your reason clear. The length of your visit should match the purpose of your trip. You can include your accommodation arrangement, invitation letter, and other documents such as arranged registration in your application.

The Third factor will be your financial arrangement. If there is no proof of sufficient funds for your visit, your application can get refused. Thus, you should show sufficient funds available for your trip and make sure the statement shows a stable and consistent balance.

Apply for Canada Visitor Visa with WWICS

While the procedures for applying for a Canadian visitor visa may seem uncomplicated, applying without the help of an experienced immigration lawyer, can lead to visa refusal. There is actually a higher risk of refusal in cases for Canadian visitor visa applications where the application is not properly prepared. Therefore, your best bet would be to take assistance from an experienced immigration professional.

WWICS – World’s largest immigration group has helped thousands of people to obtain Canada visitor visa. The immigration experts at WWICS also specialize in getting you an approval even if your visitor visa application for Canada was refused in past.