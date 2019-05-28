Yaantra Disrupts the On-demand Doorstep Phone Repair Services in India

Yaantra, the leader in smartphone repairs and refurbishment category today announced that it has recorded a 200 percent CAGR growth in the repair category in the last three years. With over 700 certified technicians and repair services across 14,000 pin codes in India, the company has emerged as a disruptor in the on-demand doorstep phone repair services category. Yaantra offers customer-convenient repair services for all brands with a warranty, promises data protection and use of quality spare parts.

As per industry reports, the smartphone repair industry in India is worth USD 4 million with over 350 million users across the country where everyone needs a repair service.

Whether it is a replacement of a smartphone’s screen, camera, battery, mic/speaker, power/volume/home button and charging port/sub PCB, Yaantra is a one-stop shop, which provides onsite service within 30 minutes and off-site part replacement service. Through their industry-best technicians across India, the company offers an option to avail up to 20 percent discount on a part replacement. For repairs related to mobile overheating, water damage, signal issues, motherboard problem, battery issues, Yaantra’s centralized service centres have the solution to resolve all smartphone issues. The company promises to deliver the smartphones within 48 hours once the problem is resolved. Yaantra till date has over one million satisfied customers all over India, and has repaired and refurbished over 1.2 million smartphones in the last six years.

Jayant Jha, Co-founder and CEO, Yaantra

Jayant Jha, Co-founder & CEO, Yaantra said, “Our aim is to provide the most convenient smartphone repair service to our customers. Whether it is their residence or workplace, we offer 30-minute doorstep service for consumers. We are trying to give a superior experience to our customers by providing them a repair service, which is quick, reliable and affordable without compromising on the quality of the parts or service. With the combination of industry-best technicians, centralized service centres to maintain quality, we have been able to cater and solve all the issues related to smartphones.”

Yaantra, being the leader in the refurbished category is prominently positioned in meeting the affordability factor and aspirational requirements of the common man. In addition to this, Yaantra is serving as an Exim bridge for export of refurbished phones to other emerging markets and import of used smartphones for refurbishment because of the labour and cost arbitrage.

About Yaantra

Yaantra marked its presence in 2013 as an entirely committed brand, dealing in refurbished smartphones segment. With a wide assortment of smartphones and services, Yaantra is going great and strong towards their vision of making technology affordable and accessible. Yaantra is a single window stopover that caters to all smartphone queries such as broken glass, water damage, software problem, and power issue etc. with best in the industry services. Yaantra deals in multiple sub-segments of refurbishing market. The core function areas are categorized under three sections that are: Refurbished, Unboxed and Pre-owned. Every section has a committed inventory that caters to diverse needs of their wide clientele, from varied demographic, geographic and linguistic identities. Currently, Yaantra is present across 10 cities with self-operating offices and 600+ cities & towns covering 14000+ pin codes. With over 1.2 million customers served, 8 lac+ smartphones sold so far; the company receives 1500+ fresh orders daily.

For more details, please visit: www.yaantra.com.